Arsenal transfer news: Hector Bellerin makes summer intentions clear

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Calcio Mercato, Hector Bellerin has asked to leave Arsenal to push for a move to Inter Milan this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Hector Bellerin?

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently claimed that Bellerin could indeed leave Arsenal this summer and suggested that the Gunners are open to the Spaniard's departure.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O’Rourke said, “The reports that Bellerin could be leaving Arsenal are very much true, I think Arsenal are sounding out clubs that could be interested in Hector Bellerin.

“He wasn’t always a regular starter for Mikel Arteta’s side, he’s among the highest wage earners as well so I think Arsenal would consider getting him off the books just to raise some funds."

According to Salary Sport, Bellerin is currently earning a wage of £110,000 per week and his deal is set to expire in June 2023.

Arsenal move CLOSER to signing James Maddison! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Has Bellerin asked to leave Arsenal this summer?

Calcio Mercato reveal that Bellerin has asked to leave Arsenal this summer and is interested in a move to Serie A champions Inter Milan.

The report suggests that the Italian outfit are in continued dialogue with the Gunners over a move for the 26-year-old as the side are looking to replace Achraf Hakimi at right-back after the Morocco international recently joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter are reportedly keen to sign Bellerin on a loan deal this summer with the option to buy him permanently next year, however there's some dispute about the structure of the deal.

The Gunners would a prefer a loan deal with an obligation to buy under certain conditions.

1 of 15 Who scored Arsenal's winning goal in their clash with Tottenham at the Emirates last season? Alexandre Lacazette Nicolas Pepe Willian Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Have Arsenal already signed a full-back this summer?

As recently reported by the Evening Standard, Arsenal have signed Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares for a fee that could rise to £8.5m. The report suggested that the defender has signed a long-term contract at the club.

Kieran Tierney had been the Gunners' only natural left full-back throughout the previous campaign and at times the likes of Granit Xhaka and Cedric Soares were forced to fill in for the Scot in his absence.

Arsenal would also be lacking in the right-back department if Bellerin were to leave as they would be left with Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers as their only senior options - Chambers is predominantly a central defender.

Therefore, if Bellerin does leave Arsenal this summer Arteta should look to sign a replacement to ensure the Gunners are well stocked ahead of the start of the season.

News Now - Sport News