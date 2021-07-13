Liverpool transfer news: Update on Reds star who had to be "dragged off" training pitch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Football Insider, Brentford have made an approach for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson ahead of a proposed move to the newly promoted side.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Harry Wilson?

Football Insider claim that Brentford have expressed an interest in Liverpool's Wilson this summer and the newly promoted Premier League outfit are expected to table a bid for the Wales international.

The report suggests that the Reds will sanction a deal to sell the 24-year-old if their £15m valuation of the player is met. Liverpool have also reportedly been approached by Benfica in regards to the winger.

What has been said about Wilson?

Former Liverpool Under-23 manager Michael Beale claimed that Wilson had to be dragged off the training pitch as a youngster and revealed that he is a very clever player.

Speaking to The Athletic in 2020, Beale said, “Harry was never someone that came off the training pitch. Most days he was dragged off.

“Technically, he was not going to fail, as long as he kept working his right foot — which he was very open to improving to a pleasing level. Tactically he was not going to fail, he’d spent a lot of time at Liverpool and he understood the game."

He added, “He’s a very clever player, very game aware.”

How many goals did Wilson score last season?

Wilson spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Championship side Cardiff City, where he made 37 appearances for the side netting seven goals and recording 11 assists - the joint third most of any player in England's second division.

The 24-year-old averaged more key passes than anyone in Cardiff's squad last term with 1.7 per league game. He was also frequently fouled throughout the league season, having been impeded on 1.7 occasions each match last term.

According to WhoScored, Wilson was the second best performer in attack for the Bluebirds as he achieved a rating of 6.96 in the previous Championship campaign.

Where could Liverpool spend the Wilson money?

The Reds could opt to bolster their attacking options this summer as according to recent reports from Empire Of The Kop, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are battling it out to sign PSV forward Donyell Malen.

The report suggested that the Dutch side will demand a fee in the region of €30m (£27m) for the 22-year-old who netted 19 goals in the Eredivisie last season.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. Recent reports from Mundo Deportivo claimed that the Reds have had an opening €40m (£34.2m) offer for the Spaniard rejected and negotiations between the sides are underway.

Therefore, Wilson's departure might have a big impact on Liverpool's future signings this summer as money raised from his sale could be reinvested into the squad.

