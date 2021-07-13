Chelsea transfer news: How much it will cost to convince Dortmund to sell Erling Haaland

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, Chelsea are preparing a big offer to tempt Borussia Dortmund into selling Erling Haaland this summer.

What’s the latest update on Erling Haaland?

Dean Jones recently revealed that Chelsea are working behind the scenes on a deal for Dortmund's Haaland this summer and the forward is interested in signing for the Blues.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “Chelsea have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes and in the case of Haaland, he’s interested in Chelsea which is interesting in itself because that wasn’t the case a year ago, probably not even a few months ago to be honest.

"He was always thinking he’d join a status club next and Chelsea didn’t really fit into where he thought he needed to be heading."

What has Jan Aage Fjortoft said about Haaland’s future?

Fjortoft claims that Chelsea are preparing a big offer for Haaland to test Dortmund's resolve this summer.

The journalist suggests that Dortmund wouldn't say no if a bid of €175m (£149.6m) were to be submitted for the 20-year-old in the transfer window.

Where would Haaland have ranked among Chelsea’s top scorers last season?

Chelsea's forwards struggled for goals in the 2020/21 campaign as their joint top scorers last term were Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham with just 12 goals apiece. In comparison, Haaland netted 41 goals in 41 appearances for Dortmund.

The 20-year-old was the fifth top scorer in Europe's top five leagues as he joined the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowsi at the top of the charts; Haaland netted 27 Bundesliga goals in the 2020/21 campaign.

There is no doubting that with numbers as impressive as his, the Norway international would add a new element of firepower to the Blues. But is he worth the money?

Is Haaland worth £149.6m?

Despite his remarkable goal record, arguably not.

Haaland is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in world football. But £149.6m is a ludicrous amount to spend on one player and Chelsea could be better off distributing more evenly throughout the squad.

According to reports in April from The Guardian, the Dortmund poacher will be available next summer for just €75m (£64m) due to a release clause in his contract that will become active in June 2022.

Despite the inevitable competition for Haaland next year, Chelsea should wait and pursue him in 12-months' time, as the reduction in his price-tag would make him great value for money.

