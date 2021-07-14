Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England hero Harry Maguire has revealed to the The Sun how his father, Alan, was injured during a stampede at Wembley Stadium last Sunday evening.

The final of Euro 2020 between the Three Lions and Italy was sadly marred by ticketless supporters breaking into the ground and causing chaos.

Maguire's 56-year-old father was unfortunately caught up in the horrific scenes prior to kick-off and suffered two suspected broken ribs.

Alan was pinned to the floor and trampled after a group of ticketless yobs forced there way through a disabled entrance at Wembley.

“My dad was in the stampede," Maguire said. "I have not spoken with him too much but I am pleased my kids didn’t go to the game. It was scary - he said he was scared and I don’t want anyone to experience that at a football match.

“I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to Dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most.

“I hope we can learn from this and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The horrific incident left the England star's father struggling to breathe, but despite being in extreme pain, Alan didn't ask for medical treatment and stayed to watch the biggest game of his son's playing career so far.

“My dad’s a big fan - he got on with it," the Manchester United man added.

“He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he’s not one to make a big fuss.

“The experience at Wembley is always amazing, filled with great people and great fans normally. But this time was obviously the final and everyone got overwhelmed and the way some people acted was totally wrong.

“Dad will always support me and go to the games but he will be a little bit more aware of everything going on around. We should all be more aware and learn from it.”

We hope Alan makes a full recovery as soon as possible.

The scenes at Wembley before, during and after the Euro 2020 final were ugly to say the least and now there is genuine fear that England's bid to host the 2030 World Cup is in ruins.

Maguire himself hopes that the actions of a small number of England fans do not harm the country's ambitions of hosting major tournaments in the near future.

“Wembley is an amazing place," Maguire said. "It has been an amazing home and the fans and the way they have acted have been unbelievable, apart from the odd few in a final.

“We need to learn and we will - and it would be an amazing place to hold the World Cup.”

