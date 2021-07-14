Nottingham Forest transfer news: Chris Hughton weighing up swoop for in-demand midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton will be aiming to use his previous experiences at this level to his advantage next season as he looks to guide his current side to new heights in the Championship.

After leading Newcastle United to promotion from the second-tier in 2010, the 62-year-old replicated this feat with Brighton & Hove Albion seven years later.

Whilst Hughton's first season at Forest was relatively underwhelming, he will be determined to assemble a squad this summer which is capable of achieving a great deal of success in the Championship.

The latest individual to emerge on the club's radar is Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are reportedly keeping tabs on the 22-year-old's situation at Portman Road ahead of a potential swoop.

Downes, who is also attracting interest from the likes of Bristol City, Stoke City and Middlesbrough, recently entered the final year of his contract with the Tractor Boys.

Despite illustrating glimpses of his talent during the 25 games that he played for Ipswich last season, the midfielder is not believed to be part of manager Paul Cook's plans for the future.

Therefore, Forest could potentially negotiate a move for Downes if they believe that he is capable of adding a new dimension to their side.

When you consider that the Reds are no longer able to call upon the services of Cafu, Filip Krovinovic, Luke Freeman and James Garner who have all returned to their parent-clubs following the expiry of their loan deals, they may need to bolster their midfield options and thus the Ipswich man may fit the bill.

1 of 15 How many games did Italy win at Euro 2020? 4 7 6 5

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Downes attracting a great deal of interest, it will be intriguing to see whether Forest are able to convince him to make the move to the City Ground this summer.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, the midfielder has already featured on 39 occasions in this division during his career to date and thus ought to be confident in his ability to compete at this level.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in League One last season, Downes could potentially thrive under the guidance of Hughton who knows exactly what it takes to get the best out of a player.

Providing that the midfielder is able to make a positive start to life at Forest, he may be able to help the club push on in the second-tier next season.

Transfer News LIVE: Haaland to Chelsea, Juventus target Jesus, Varane to Man Utd

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News