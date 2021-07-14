Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi won his first major trophy with Argentina last Saturday night.

The Barcelona superstar's country secured a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final of the 2021 Copa America thanks to a first half goal from Angel Di Maria.

It was an emotional evening for Messi and his beloved country, as it brought an end to their dismal run in finals of major international tournaments.

Prior to their success at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Argentina had lost their last four finals, including three in three years between 2014 and 2016.

But the trophy drought is finally over and the South American nation's latest triumph was the 38th title of Messi's incredible career.

That means the 34-year-old is now third in the list of players with the most trophies won in the 21st century.

Messi is now three clear of his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo and is only four away from equalling the total of the man currently occupying top spot.

Let's take a look at the top 10 in full, as provided by the ever-reliable Transfermarkt.

=9. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 32 titles

=9. Arjen Robben - 32 titles

8. Sergio Busquets - 34 titles

7. Cristiano Ronaldo - 35 titles

=4. Gerard Pique - 37 titles

=4. Hossam Ashour - 37 titles

=4. Maxwell - 37 titles

3. Lionel Messi - 38 titles

2. Andres Iniesta - 39 titles

1. Dani Alves - 42 titles

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Alves is currently the only player to have won 40 or more trophies in the 21st century.

The 38-year-old is still going strong at Brazilian side Sao Paolo as well and he helped the team win the Campeonato Paulista in 2021.

Alves was also part of the Brazil team that won the 2019 Copa America and the versatile star hasn't officially retired from international duty yet.

However, with Messi still delivering the goods for both club and country at the age of 34, it's very likely that the Argentine maestro will surpass Alves' final tally before he calls time on his magnificent playing career.

