Leeds transfer news: Victor Orta holding talks with long-standing target

Leeds United are already in talks with Victor Orta's top target to replace Kiko Casilla, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The report suggests the Yorkshire giants are moving quickly to try and replace the Spaniard, who joined Spanish side Elche on a season-long loan.

Indeed, director of football Orta is understood to want to conduct a similar deal to the one that brought Illan Meslier to Elland Road from FC Lorient in 2019, which suggests the club are looking for a younger option, rather than going down the more experienced route.

While there is said to be a domestic target, Orta is reportedly holding talks with a player who plies his trade abroad and the relevant representatives, with a hope of a deal being reached soon.

Which goalkeepers have been linked with Leeds?

West Bromwich Albion's England international Sam Johnstone was linked by The Daily Mail prior to Euro 2020.

Still, as impressive as the former Manchester United youngster was last season (making the most saves in the Premier League, via FBREF), a 28-year-old who has already been a defined No.1 in a major European league wouldn't appear to fit the profile of player the report talks about.

How long have Leeds tracked this mystery player?

Interestingly, the YEP claim the custodian in question was tracked during the club's pursuit of Meslier in 2019, so it'd be fair to say he's been on their radar for a while now.

While that is clearly not a guarantee that the potential move will work out, it's at least comforting for supporters that any deal would appear to be a relatively long-term one in terms of planning, rather than making a rash decision.

Given the success of Leeds' recruitment of late, confidence that he could be the right addition must be high.

What else are Leeds looking for this summer?

Speaking to Football Insider earlier this month, former Leeds player Noel Whelan suggested the club would look to sign both a central midfielder and a striker.

“I expect another couple of signings at least,” he said.

“When the Euros comes to an end I think we will see even more business done. Victor Orta will be working on a number of other signings. A lot of negotiating needs to be done.

“When we think about where we need to get to as a football club, the squad needs to be bigger, better and stronger. That is the only way we can break into the European places."

