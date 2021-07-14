Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have agreed on a tattoo bet ahead of their fight next month.

The two lock horns at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on August 29 and the fight took on a whole new meaning after last night's press conference.

This will be the first professional boxing match for Tyron Woodley, who was one of the biggest names in UFC at a time, holding the welterweight championship for three years until he lost it in 2019 to Kamaru Usman.

Paul, on the other hand, has taken part in three professional bouts so far, having won all of them via knockout. His first was against British YouTuber AnEsonGib last January before defeating former basketball player Nate Robinson in California.

His third victory was against Woodley's former UFC teammate Ben Askren in Georgia. It was after this fight that Woodley called out the 24-year-old. Eventually, it was decided on May 31 that the two would fight in August.

Both Paul and Woodley met at a press conference ahead of the fight and the former made a bet that if he won, then The Chosen One would have to get an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo and vice versa, to which Woodley agreed.

Before they shook on it, however, the 39-year-old asked the audience whether he should agree, to which Paul responded: "This guy has no f****** confidence."

The stakes have definitely increased now given neither would want to have that tattoo permanently on their body for the rest of time and also have to place it on their Instagram feed.

Paul seems to be quite confident about the fight, having beaten his previous three opponents, including a UFC fighter. Woodley, however, has lost his last four bouts, which eventually saw him being released from Dana White's company a few months back after they opted against renewing his contract.

Many have touted The Problem Child to win the fight in August, but Woodley should not be written off despite his lack of experience in professional boxing.

