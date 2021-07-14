Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: New Operator Revealed And How To Unlock

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A new operator will be coming to Call of Duty during the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update and gaming fans will be wanting to know how to unlock the new character.

Many players are excitedly waiting for this update to be released, as it is going to bring a bunch of new content to spice up season 4.

The battle royale game has gone through a lot of changes since Black Ops Cold War took control of Warzone, but it seems like most of these updates have gone down well with the Call of Duty community.

Hopefully this latest update will go down just as well as past updates have done, and if the new

Operator is anything to go by, then Cold War has done a great job.

Who is the new Operator coming to Warzone Season 4 Reloaded?

For gaming fans who do not know, the new Operator coming to Warzone during the Season 4 Reloaded update is named Grigori Weaver. He was one of the secondary protagonists and a non-playable character in Call of Duty: Black Ops.

How can I unlock Weaver in Warzone?

Weaver will be available as a purchasable operator skin in Warzone. He will be part of the Tracer Pack: Weaver Operator Bundle that is arriving when the Season 4 Reloaded update is here in a couple of days.

In the pack, you can also receive a finishing move and new legendary weapon blueprints as well. With a lot of the bundle's price range being at 2400 Call of Duty coins, we expect this bundle to cost the same price.

If you don’t have enough coins you can always purchase more on the Playstation store.

Hopefully there will be a lot of new content in the store for players to purchase and get the best COD experience following the Reloaded update.

