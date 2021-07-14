Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brock Lesnar may have conquered the worlds of WWE and UFC, but Paul Heyman thinks that 'The Beast' would "run circles" around the likes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham if he ever decided to give football a go.

Speaking with The Metro, Paul Heyman said that Brock Lesnar wouldn't struggle in the world of football if he decided to transition into another sport once again, even claiming that Lesnar would outdo some of the best in the world right now:

‘If Brock Lesnar wants to join football and run circles around Neymar and Ronaldo and [David] Beckham, he will. If Brock Lesnar to get involved with rugby, he’ll smash every record of any rugby player in the history of the game – and he will.’

The comment was made by Paul Heyman after Alistair McGeorge asked the former Raw Executive Director about the possibility of Brock Lesnar returning to WWE this summer, where Heyman had the following to say on the matter:

‘Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wants to return to WWE, he will. If Brock Lesnar wants to take the UFC Championship from Francis Ngannou, he will.

Paul Heyman is obviously being facetious with his comments, as there's absolutely no way that he thinks a 44-year-old Brock Lesnar, who weighs in at just over 20 stone would ever be able to transition into football and be better than the world's best.

Brock Lesnar was recently pictured sporting a new look that seemed to take wrestling Twitter by storm, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Reports suggest that WWE is hoping to have Brock Lesnar return to television 'imminently' after not appearing in over 16 months. However, the possibility of Lesnar appearing at SummerSlam next month seems unlikely.

