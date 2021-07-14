Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing icon Mike Tyson has slammed Floyd Mayweather's exhibition bout against Logan Paul calling him 'damaged' goods.

Last month Mayweather, 42, fought YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, 26, in an exhibition bout that went the distance as the social media star managed to survive the full eight rounds.

One man who wasn't too impressed with Mayweather's failure to crush the boxing novice was Iron Mike, 55, who recently came out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr in November 2020.

When asked to share his thoughts on the exhibition between Mayweather and Paul, Tyson told Henry Cejudo and Oscar De La Hoya on the latest episode of his 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' podcast via Essentially Sports: “You see, Floyd [Mayweather], he is damaged.

"He is damaged. He wants to come back and fight. You see, that’s what that do.

"I came back, that’s not right. It f---- you up. It is damaged.

"Listen, I didn't feel that way, I never wanted to do this s--- again, and I don't know what it is, I wish I could, but I'm just taking advantage of what this game is, you get me?"

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs, 2 NC) has also spoken about his ambitions of launching a 'Legends Only' fighters league off the back of his high-profile fight with fellow former world champion Jones Jr.

Both fighters are believed to have been handsomely rewarded for their much-anticipated clash which took place on pay-per-view November 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Of note, Tyson also recently went on TMZ and revealed he has agreed to take on Lennox Lewis later on this year, saying: 'I'm gonna fight Lennox Lewis. September.'"

The 55-year-old also told Tyson Fury: "I want [Evander] Holyfield and Lewis this year.

"I want both of them, I want to get them both this year. I also want to box an exhibition with Tyson Fury.

"If I do that – even if I can get those two guys, I’ll say; ‘This is a wrap, I’m just gonna live life.'

"And that’s just exhibitions. I’m gonna break all my professional true records with exhibitions."

