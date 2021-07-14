Celtic transfer news: Big Update on Kristoffer Ajer's Hoops future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer is angry that the club have not let him leave for £15m, Football Insider reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kristoffer Ajer?

The former Kilmarnock loanee has been linked with a move away from Celtic for weeks, but as yet no club have managed to match the Hoops' valuation.

The Athletic reported that both Norwich and Bayer Leverkusen had £10m bids turned down for the Norwegian, while The Scottish Sun reported that Brentford had a £15m offer knocked back by the Bhoys.

Ajer has stated that he wants to leave Celtic this summer, with the Glasgow Times reporting comments from the 23-year-old claiming that the Hoops know that he expects a departure.

What decision have Celtic made on Ajer's price-tag?

As it stands, Ajer might not get his departure, and according to Football Insider, he isn't happy about that.

The report states that the Hoops board have upped their asking price for Ajer to £20m, after previously informing agents that he was on sale for £15m. The defender is not best pleased about the situation.

The report goes on to state that Ajer can still leave if Celtic's valuation is met, but the change in price has seemingly ended the club's hopes of signing a new defender in time for the Champions League qualifiers.

Enter Giveaway

How could that affect Celtic's Champions League hopes?

Celtic's stance on Ajer could well affect the club's prospects of defeating Midtjylland and making the next round of the Champions League qualifiers.

It appears his departure would have a significant impact on sealing new arrivals, but the clock is ticking on Celtic finding a buyer at £20m - and agreeing subsequent incomings - before the July 15th cut-off.

There also has to be a danger that the centre-back might not be in the right frame of mind to feature in the game, especially as he hasn't played in any of Celtic's friendlies to date.

With the first leg of the Midtjylland tie only a week away, unless Ajer is involved in Celtic's friendlies against Bristol City and Preston this week then there has to be a real doubt that he will be fit enough for the Champions League qualifier.

In essence, Celtic may have to go into the game without their best centre-back, something that's evident enough through Ajer's price-tag, or a player of similar pedigree signed as a direct replacement.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

Is it a risk for Celtic to keep an unhappy player?

The danger with keeping an unhappy player is that they might down tools and refuse to play.

There is no indication that Ajer will do that, but it is better for the harmony at the club if those that don't want to be there are sold.

That could still happen with the Norwegian, as the transfer window doesn't close for over a month.

As Ajer is keen to leave Celtic, it would be best for both parties to part ways. But with the Hoops holding out for £20m, the player might have to bide his time, knuckle down and get on with it until an acceptable bid comes in.

News Now - Sport News