Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is hoping to have John Cena on WWE TV within the next ten days, with there being the potential for the former WWE Champion to appear even sooner than that.

Sean Ross Sapp reports that, as of yesterday (June 13), the working plan is for John Cena to appear on the July 23 episode of Friday Night SmackDown next week, although it's possible that the 16-time World Champion even returns before then.

Fightful has learned that Cena is scheduled to appear on WWE programming at some point over the next eleven days, as fans return. Fightful has been told that the working plan for Cena is for him to appear on the July 23 episode of WWE Smackdown, and possibly sooner than that.

The report does note that creatively things can change within WWE, but with Money in the Bank this Sunday, it makes sense that John Cena will be appearing on TV soon to set up a match for SummerSlam next month.

This comes after it was reported this week that the long-reported match-up between Roman Reigns and John Cena for the former's Universal Champion "is happening" at SummerSlam next month, which you can read more about by clicking here.

There had been some fears that Cena would be unable to make the show in Las Vegas on August 21, as it emerged that the WWE star is set to begin filming a new movie, entitled Aryglle, in London at some stage next month.

John Cena has not been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. At the show, Cena lost to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match. Since then, Cena has been filming various movie projects, which is almost definitely why he hasn't appeared on WWE TV in just over 16 months.

News Now - Sport News