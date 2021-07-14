Tokyo Olympics 2021 Football: Fixtures, Teams, Groups, Results And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football will be one of the main talking points during the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

The tournaments will feature both men's and women's international teams and will take place between 21st July to 7th August 2021 across five venues in Kashima, Saitama, Sapporo, Sendai and Yokohama.

Typically, the Olympic football event is only for players that are born either on or after 1st January 1997, with the use of VAR being used for the first time at the games.

Brazil will be defending their crown in the men's competition, while Germany will be unable to keep hold of their gold medals after losing to Sweden during the quarter-finals of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, meaning that they failed to qualify for the Tokyo tournament.

Great Britain's only representatives will be the women's team, who will face Canada, Chile and hosts Japan in Group E.

Read more: Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest News, Dates, Results, Sports And Everything You Need To Know

So here we go then! Here is everything you need to know about the football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics 2021:

Fixtures

Here are all the fixtures for the tournament along with kick-off times (BST):

Wednesday 21st July 2021

Women's

Great Britain vs Chile (7:30 am)

China vs Brazil (8 am)

Sweden vs USA (8:30 am)

Japan vs Canada (10:30 am)

Zambia vs Netherlands (11 am)

Australia vs New Zealand (11:30 am)

Thursday 22nd July 2021

Men's

Egypt vs Spain (7:30 am)

Mexico vs France (8 am)

New Zealand vs South Korea (8 am)

Côte d'Ivoire vs Saudi Arabia (8:30 am)

Argentina vs Australia (10:30 am)

Honduras vs Romania (11 am)

Japan vs South Africa (11 am)

Brazil vs Germany (11:30 am)

Saturday 24th July 2021

Women's

Chile vs Canada (7:30 am)

China vs Zambia (8 am)

Sweden vs Australia (8:30 am)

Japan vs Great Britain (10:30 am)

Netherlands vs Brazil (11 am)

New Zealand vs USA (11:30 am)

Sunday 25th July 2021

Men's

Egypt vs Argentina (7:30 am)

France vs South Africa (8 am)

New Zealand vs Honduras (8 am)

Brazil vs Côte d'Ivoire (8:30 am)

Australia vs Spain (10:30 am)

Romania vs South Korea (11 am)

Japan vs Mexico (11 am)

Saudi Arabia vs Germany (11:30 am)

Tuesday 27th July 2021

Women's

USA vs Australia (8 am)

New Zealand vs Sweden (8 am)

Canada vs Great Britain (11 am)

Chile vs Japan (11 am)

Netherlands vs China (11:30 am)

Brazil vs Zambia (11:30 am)

Wednesday 28th July 2021

Men's

Saudi Arabia vs Brazil (8 am)

Germany vs Côte d'Ivoire (8 am)

Romania vs New Zealand (8:30 am)

South Korea vs Honduras (8:30 am)

Spain vs Argentina (11 am)

Australia vs Egypt (11 am)

France vs Japan (11:30 am)

South Africa vs Mexico (11:30 am)

Teams

Men's

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Côte d'Ivoire

Egypt

France

Germany

Honduras

Japan

Mexico

New Zealand

Romania

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Women's

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

Great Britain

Japan

Netherlands

New Zealand

Sweden

USA

Zambia

Groups

Men's

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France

Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Côte d'Ivoire, Saudi Arabia

Women's

Group E: Canada, Chile, Great Britain, Japan

Group F: Brazil, China, Netherlands, Zambia

Group G: Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA

Results

All results throughout the games will appear here as they happen.

