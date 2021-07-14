Eddie Hall reveals he has been nursing back injury ahead of Hafthor Bjornsson fight

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson are due to fight in a couple of months time and there has been some worrying news as Hall has revealed he is currently nursing an injury.

The two former World Strongman Champions aren’t the best of friends, and due to competing over the years, they are settling their differences in the boxing ring.

The boxing fight is not just highly anticipated due to this, but also due to the fact that it will be the heaviest fight in boxing history.

The two are also fighting on the big stage, as the event will be held in Las Vegas, and no doubt it will be a great spectacle.

Hall confirms that he has been struggling with an injury

The two are going through very different training regimes to what they were used to when competing to be the strongest men in the world.

A lot of weight has to be lost and a lot of technique has to be learned, so it is no shock to hear that Hall is having injury struggles ahead of the fight.

It was recently revealed that Hall has lost nearly 40kg as he continues to prepare for the fight.

On his YouTube channel, Hall was telling fans how he has been having Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) in order to help him recover from a bad back.

In the YouTube video, he said: “A couple of weeks ago, I was just doing sparring and pulled my back a little bit. It has meant the last two weeks I’ve been nursing a bad back.



“I’ve come to see a specialist. I’ve been here before when I detached my bicep in 2019 off the bone and I came here for a PRP injection just to help the process. This is my third visit now.”

Obviously this is a concern, as this could give Bjornsson - ‘The Mountain’- an advantage and potentially make the highly anticipated fight less of a spectacle.

Despite these concerns, he has started his fighting camp and he hopes to be fully healed ahead of the fight.

