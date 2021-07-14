Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has said it could be around four or five years before his team is strong enough to be challenging for race victories and championships in Formula 1.

Aston rebranded from the Racing Point team last year but have lost a little momentum from 2020 with aerodynamic regulation changes impacting them more than most.

Of course, with 2022 coming with a whole host of changes any back-steps this season shouldn't be too much of a problem for the years ahead, though Stroll admits we're probably not going to see the British Racing Green machines near the front of the field, consistently at least, until towards the end of this decade.

In recent quotes ahead of the British Grand Prix this weekend, Stroll put a timeframe on any potential title challenge for his team, as well as saying he's going to do whatever it takes to try and succeed in the sport, even if that rubs up some teams the wrong way as he embarks on a serious recruitment drive.

"I don't think we can expect to win before four or five years.

"There are a lot of strong personalities and smart people in F1," he said. "If you're going to be pushed around, I don't think you're going to succeed in this or any other sport.

"I have stood for what I believe to be correct. I have not made a significant investment in this company not to be fighting for the world championships, so we are going to do everything we can within the rules to succeed."

Sebastian Vettel, of course, achieved a podium in Baku earlier this season but that's probably going to remain a rarity for the near future.

He and Lance Stroll will be hoping, though, that the five year time-frame is overly pessimistic from the Aston boss.

