Celtic Transfer News: Hoops signing arriving in Glasgow today

Celtic transfer target Liel Abada is arriving in Glasgow today to finalise his move to the Hoops, Israeli outlet One reports.*

What's the latest transfer news involving Liel Abada?

The Hoops' interest in the 19-year-old winger first emerged when the Scottish Sun reported earlier this week that the club had joined the race to land the £3.5m-rated Maccabi Petah Tikva starlet.

When could Abada complete his move to Celtic?

With Abada reportedly on his way to Glasgow, it seems that Celtic are close to completing one of their first major transfers of the summer transfer window.

The sooner the deal is done the better, as the club will be keen to agree terms in time to beat the signing deadline for the Champions League qualifier against Midtlylland. That deadline is Thursday 15th of July, at midnight central European time.

If Abada's deal is completed soon, he could make his debut for the Bhoys in the pre-season friendly against Preston at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Which other transfer deals are Celtic looking to complete?

Celtic have been linked with a number of players this summer, but it looks as if the deal for Abada will be one of the first to be completed.

The club do have targets in other positions that they look to be pursuing. Centre-back is an area of the side that the Bhoys are seemingly keen to reinforce, as the Hoops have been linked with moves for Rubin Kazan's Carl Starfelt and Hajduk Split defender Mario Vuskovic.

Celtic also appear eager to sign a full-back, and have been linked with a deal for Rennes' Brandon Soppy. Celtic could be a very busy club during the transfer window.

How would signing Abada affect James Forrest?

Abada's predominant position on Transfermarkt is right-winger. Interestingly, Celtic are already covere there through James Forrest.

Forrest did miss much of last season with an ankle problem, and was restricted to just 17 appearances. But unless Ange Postecoglou decides to play Forrest on the left, then it looks like there will be a battle between the two players to be the Hoops' first choice right-winger.

That could be a good thing for the Bhoys as it might well force Forrest to up his game to keep his place in the starting XI. Healthy rivalry can only be good for the team, and it looks like there will be a highly competitive right-wing at Celtic Park this season should the deal for Abada be completed.

