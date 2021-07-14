Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Raw star Mandy Rose shockingly made her return to NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center last night, and there are a lot of questions about what is actually being planned.

During the Sarray vs. Gigi Dolin match on last night's show, Mandy Rose made her presence felt by standing at the top of the ramp. After Sarray picked up the win, Rose walked mysteriously backstage.

That wasn't the last we saw of Mandy Rose in WWE NXT, as the former Total Divas star was in a backstage segment with The Robert Stone Brand. After Aaliyah left the group earlier on in the show, Rose spoke to Robert Stone, Jessi Kamea and Franky Monet, where she seemed to suggest that Monet was the new manager of the group.

Mandy Rose commented on her shock return on Twitter last night, having the following to say on the matter.

Mandy Rose was interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell after the show last night, where the WWE Raw star urged fans to "stay tuned" to find out the reasons why she is back with the Black and Gold brand, telling fans that they'll see why she's back.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not this was just a one-off appearance for Mandy Rose on the Black and Gold brand, but based on her comments after the show, it doesn't appear as we've seen the last of Rose in NXT.

However, it's also unclear about where this leaves Mandy Rose on Monday Night Raw, with some speculating that Rose has been brought in to NXT on a full-time basis to replace Shotzi, Tegan Nox and Toni Storm, all of whom moved from NXT to SmackDown last week.

