Euro 2020 might only have concluded days ago, but attention has already turned to the start of the new Premier League season next month.

Among the first English top-flight clubs to formally begin their preparations for the upcoming campaign were Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's men have journeyed north of the border for a pre-season tour of Scotland - and their first match hardly went as the Gunners' boss would have planned.

Although Arteta did not have a full complement of players to choose from for the trip to Scottish Premier League side Hibernian, the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all made the starting line-up on Tuesday evening. Nicolas Pepe, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe headed a strong contingent of reserves for the Spaniard, as well.

Despite the personnel available, Arsenal fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at Easter Road - and several key moments from the game prompted much discussion online by fans.

The best early chance of the encounter fell to the visitors. England U21 striker Eddie Nketiah looked destined to give his team the lead when clean through on goal after just five minutes.

However, as you can see from the clip below, he failed to convert the opportunity, firing wide of the right-hand post.

Pre-season or not, it was a bad miss - as summed up by the reaction of Arsenal fans on social media.

"Hopefully the Amazon Prime series hasn’t started yet," read one response to the footage.

"Eddie!! Can't miss that," exclaimed another.

"Stop posting this, we still gotta sell him," declared a further reply on Nketiah, who has recently been linked with a move away from North London.

"Arsenal already dropping banter material in their first match," said a final fan, summing up the general mood perfectly.

When the deadlock was broken after 20 minutes, though, Gunners fans had even less to be cheerful about.

A defensive howler between Cedric and young Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo led to Hibs being gifted the lead. Okonkwo misjudged a stray back-pass from the Portuguese right-back, allowing Martin Boyle the easiest tap-in he'll ever score.

You can view the calamitous moment here...

Again, Arsenal supporters voiced their disapproval (and it's tough to blame them!)

"The Arsenal is BACK! What kind of back pass was that FROM Cedric? Stop blaming Okonkwo for that, Cedric is an experienced player, he should do better. All on Cedric," insisted one disillusioned fan.

"Even pre-season? You lot never let me catch a break," stated another.

"With friends like this, we don't need enemies,"jested a further comment on the mix-up.

Worse was to come from Arsenal, as Daniel Mackay put Hibs two-up in the second-half. A missed penalty from Pepe soon followed, although Smith-Rowe did ensure that his side grabbed what would be a consolation goal late on.

It is only pre-season, but Arsenal fans would have been hoping for more encouraging signs in the first outing of their Scotland tour. The Gunners are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they meet Rangers at Ibrox.

