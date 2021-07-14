Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said that Conor McGregor's MMA career is finished following his injury at UFC 264, and has also gone as far as to say any support for the Irishman is bad for the sport.

The Irishman fought Dustin Poirier last weekend and lost after sustaining an ankle injury while stepping back from a punch. This marked his fourth defeat in five fights and his second defeat of the calendar year; both coming at the hands of the American, who now leads the trilogy 2-1.

It's yet to be known exactly how long the Irishman will be out due to the injury, but he has already claimed that he will be back in the Octagon, while Dana White claimed that a fourth fight between Notorious and Poirier is on the cards.

Khabib, however, has said that McGregor's MMA career is finished following his injury and has also stated people need to stop showing him support.

Speaking to ESPN, the Russian said: "Money and fame show who you are. All the time we hear that money and fame change people. No. When money and fame come, these two things show who you are. And what has [McGregor] done?

"He punched an old guy [in a bar in 2019]. You guys can watch everything he did and understand, it's just like Dustin [Poirier] said, ‘This guy is a bag of s***.’

"I saw a lot of tweets try to support him. How are you gonna support this guy? When kids, young generation watch him, watch this sport? If you want to promote your fight, promote.

If the MMA community is going to support these bad people, this sport is going to go in a bad way. This guy is finished, but he's good for promotion.

There have been instances before when McGregor often made offensive remarks towards Khabib, his religion and his wife, so it's fair to say that there isn't much love lost between the two.

1 of 20 The ultimate Khabib Nurmagomedov quiz: Where was he born? Russia Kazakhstan Mongolia Poland

Khabib isn't the only person to opine that McGregor's MMA career is over as many others share that belief as well.

Things haven't been going well in the Octagon for the Irishman and his injury is bound to sideline him for a while. However, it will be interesting to see when he makes his comeback... if he ever does.

News Now - Sport News