Call of Duty Slipstream: Leaker discovers purchase codes for possible August pre-order

The next Call of Duty game could be revealed sooner than expected, according to online leaks.

Huge segments of the gaming community have been speculating when Activision and Infinity Ward will be releasing the first snippets of the latest title, which has been heavily rumoured to be going back to World War II.

It appears to be going head to head with one of the biggest games of 2021, Battlefield 2042, which is expected to be released before the end of 2021 - similar to the latest COD edition.

While EA are taking their series into the future, the Call of Duty developers are reverting to type and are making another visit to the late 1930s and early 1940s, which will see repeats of the World at War series.

With this, comes one of the most popular game modes of the entire franchise, zombies, which gamers keep coming back to over and over again.

But one notorious leaker believes that we could be getting the world reveal very soon.

Call of Duty Slipstream August pre-order?

Yes, that man Tom Henderson has been at it again and has revealed crucial information that could be an indication about when fans can expect the latest Call of Duty game.

He said on Twitter that data miners have come across placeholder codes and images, which effectively are links to purchase the new game.

He added that he still expects the world reveal of Slipstream to take place in Warzone next month, similar to what we saw with Black Ops Cold War.

Keep your eyes peeled, Warzone gamers. We are pretty sure that easter eggs will have been planted within Verdansk itself ahead of the big launch.

