WWE fans are set to return to shows later on this week on Friday Night SmackDown, with fans also slated to be in attendance for Money in the Bank two days later. With these two big shows, WWE is reportedly planning some "cool and exciting" surprises that fans should look out for.

Reliable Twitter source WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE sources have told them that the company "has come cool and exciting things planned" for the SmackDown and Money in the Bank shows this week.

The report also notes that fans would "expect a surprise or two", before going on to state these being the first shows with fans in over 17 months means this is a "pivotal time" for WWE:

With the ThunderDome officially behind them, source states that WWE has some cool & exciting things planned for this weekend….. Expect a surprise or two. Truly a pivotal time in recent WWE history.

The report didn't state what the surprises WWE has in store actually are, but many have speculated that SmackDown and/or Money in the Bank could see the returns of the likes of Sasha Banks, John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch.

What we do know is that the surprises won't stop this week, as reports have suggested that WWE is planning on having John Cena appear on the July 23 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which you can read more about by clicking here.

As we have seen with the debut of Malakai Black (Aleister Black) on AEW Dynamite last week, promotions seem intent on having big debuts and returns on their first shows back with fans, so this should be a very exciting time for WWE and wrestling fans.

