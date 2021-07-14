Birmingham City transfer news: Lee Bowyer casting eye over Premier League prospect

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the upcoming Championship campaign set to kick-off next month, Birmingham City have already started to prepare for another year in this division by making significant alterations to their squad.

As well opting to part ways with a host of players, the Blues have managed to draft in some fresh faces who will be hoping to take the club to new heights in the coming months.

Jordan Graham, Ryan Woods and Chuks Aneke have all joined Birmingham on a permanent basis whilst Juan Familia-Castillo and Tahith Chong have been signed on season-long loan deals.

Not content with these new additions to his side, Blues manager Lee Bowyer could be about to swoop for another player if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Athletic journalist Tim Spiers, Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is currently training with Birmingham ahead of a potential move to St Andrew's.

Whilst Wolves are not willing to sell the shot-stopper, they could be open to the possibility of granting a temporary exit this summer.

Signed by the Premier League side last summer, Sarkic was loaned out to Shrewsbury Town for the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign.

During his time at the New Meadow, the shot-stopper made 29 appearances for the League One side in all competitions in which he kept 11 clean-sheets.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of competing in the third-tier on English football, Sarkic may now be ready to make the step up in level to the Championship.

The 23-year-old will be aiming to earn a move to Birmingham by showcasing his talent to Bowyer in the coming days.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by the Blues as Sarkic's arrival will provide some added competition for shot-stopper Neil Etheridge next season.

Particularly impressive during Shrewsbury's clashes with Portsmouth and Doncaster Rovers last year, the shot-stopper prevented both sides from scoring as he recorded WhoScored match ratings of 7.23 and 7.39.

Whereas it is safe to say that Sarkic has yet to reach his full potential, he may end up thriving under the guidance of Bowyer who has had a positive impact on Birmingham's players following his appointment in March.

If the Blues boss is able to draft in some more classy operators between now and the end of the transfer window, he will unquestionably fancy his chances of guiding the club to a positive start to the upcoming campaign.

