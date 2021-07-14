British Grand Prix: How Katrina Johnson-Thompson & Elaine Thompson-Herah fared

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

World class athletes assembled at Gateshead International Stadium yesterday with just days to go until they fly out to Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The British Grand Prix – a Diamond League event – provided the athletes with one last chance to prove their mettle before heading out to the Games.

The meeting produced a range of performances – some incredible, some encouraging and others disappointing. GiveMeSport Women runs through how a number of the top female athletes fared, and whether they are likely to clinch gold in Tokyo.

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah is the reigning Olympic 100m and 200m champion. She will be defending her title across both distances in Tokyo, but chose to run the 200m in Gateshead.

The 29-year-old looked comfortable amongst a strong field, winning the race in 22.43 seconds. Britain’s Jodie Williams was second in 22.60 and Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare third in 22.61.

“I am very pleased. I am going to train, reset and stay focused,” said Thompson-Herah, who has also looked impressive across 100m in recent weeks.

Thompson-Herah will come up against an even tougher 200m field at Tokyo 2020 – she will have to beat reigning world champion Dina Asher-Smith to have any chance of an Olympic gold medal. But expect the Jamaican to be among the medal contenders at least.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson Thompson returned to competition yesterday for the first time since she ruptured her achilles tendon at the end of the last year.

The 28-year-old has been racing to be fit for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games since, and said she was “fully fit and ready to go” for the British Grand Prix in Gateshead.

Unfortunately, Johnson-Thompson only managed a sub-par 6.10m in the long jump competition. This was well short of the 6.77m she recorded on her way to world gold in 2019.

"It's always tough. Each week there's been a new challenge," she said. "I'm glad I was able to get a full five jumps out and not get a reaction. It shows that my body can handle it. I'm improving every week. Every week I can see changes, I can see improvements. I just need competition practice."

Johnson-Thompson will be competing in France one more time before heading out to Tokyo, and will be hoping to show much improvement from her performance in Gateshead. She will remain an Olympic medal contender due to her status as world champion, but the Games may have come slightly too early for Johnson-Thompson this time around.

Jodie Williams

At 27-years-old, Britain’s Jodie Williams has already endured a rollercoaster of an athletics career. She was viewed as a prodigious talent as a junior, but had a difficult start to her senior career due to a number of injuries.

Williams has now worked her way back up to the top and become an established name in the 400m. She will compete at her second Olympic Games this summer in the longer distance, having raced in the 200m at Rio 2016.

After finishing second in the 200m in Gateshead, Williams again finished second in the 400m. She crossed the line in 50.94, placing behind Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson in 50.44. Lieke Klaver of The Netherlands was third in 51.54.

“I’m seeing the results really paying off, coming out here and competing in world-class fields and coming in top positions,” Williams said. “I’m really happy with how things are turning out. It’s rare that I say that I’m proud of myself honestly, but this year has been a massive turning point for me.”

Again, the 400m field at Tokyo 2020 will be even more challenging, but Williams has put herself in a good position to be contesting the final at least.

Cindy Sember

Britain’s Cindy Sember has given herself a chance of improving on her fourth place finish in the 100m hurdles at Rio 2016. She backed up a winning performance in Gateshead in May with another triumph yesterday, recording victory in 12.69.

Payton Chadwick of the US was a surprise second in 12.75, while Sember also beat European indoor champion Nadine Visser in 12.78, former world champion Danielle Williams in 12.78, and world junior record-holder Brittany Anderson in 12.81.

“I’m so happy and happy to execute my performance,” Sember said. “I had an iffy British trials and it’s good to come back and show my form.”

