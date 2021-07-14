Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Italy's Euro 2020 celebrations have continued apace since they beat England at Wembley on Sunday.

The Azzurri came from behind to eventually clinch the continental prize via a dramatic penalty shootout in London.

Marcus Rashford saw his penalty crash against the upright while Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from both Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

It was a heartbreaking night for England and their fans but you simply can't argue that the Italians were more than deserving of being crowned champions.

They had easily played the best football of the tournament in the earlier stages and even dominated the final itself.

Much was made of the Italian's attacking prowess over the course of the summer, but they owe an immense debt of gratitude to their two wily centre backs, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

The pair were simply colossal throughout the tournament with Bonucci netting Italy's equaliser in the final.

However, while it may not have been as momentous a moment as the goal, new Roma boss Jose Mourinho has instead chosen to heap praise on Chiellini for an incident involving the aforementioned Saka.

Having snuck his way around Chiellini, Saka looked to be clean through with acres of space to run into.

Chiellini wasn't having any of it, however, grabbing the youngster by the collar and hauling him down before he could scamper away.

“What Chiellini did with Saka shows everything," Mourinho began while speaking with talkSPORT.

"He made his only mistake of the game, he lost the turn on the touchline. Saka was going: ‘You are not going, you stay with me, the shirt is mine and you are not going'”.

“He knows what he is doing. This is a top defender and a very clever guy. I played Juventus with Manchester United a couple of seasons ago, and after the game at Old Trafford, I said something like: ‘These two guys should go to University of Sports and give lectures on how to be a central defender'.

“Even a couple of years later, they are still capable of doing this. Probably Chiellini is not capable of doing it every three days, sometimes he needs a rest, sometimes he has a little injury as it happened at the beginning of the competition, but they are both prepared to be at the highest level.”

