Following his shock release from WWE last month, WWE Raw star Alexa Bliss has posted a touching tribute to her ex-fiancé, former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Buddy Murphy spoke very highly of Alexa Bliss and the work that she is doing in WWE. This is something that the former NXT star clearly picked up on, thanking Murphy for his comments on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Bliss thanked Murphy (real name Matthew Adams) for his "kind words". She acknowledged that he has always been there for her, and said that she should always be there for him.

Thanks for the kind words Matt 🙂Always been there & I always will be there for you💪🏻 can’t wait to see what you do next @WWE_Murphy

While the future remains somewhat unclear for Murphy right now, whose WWE non-compete clause is set to expire on August 31, Bliss said that she "can't wait" to see that the Australian gets up to next.

Buddy Murphy was one of the names released by WWE last month, coming in the same batch as Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana and many others.

Unlike Aleister Black, who debuted on AEW Dynamite last week, Buddy Murphy is subject to the usual 90-day non-compete clause, so he will have to wait until the end of August to make his debut for another promotion.

Interestingly, Murphy's first post-WWE match has now been announced, as the former WWE star is going to go one-on-one with AEW wrestler Brian Cage on September 18 for Battleground Championship Wrestling.

Alexa Bliss is slated to be in action at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view this weekend, with the former Raw Women's Champion being one of the favourites to win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the show.

