Formula 1's new era for 2022 will seem a great deal closer on Thursday afternoon with the sport revealing the first real-life model of what we can expect from the new-look cars for next season onwards.

There's always an air of excitement around a new chapter in F1 and 2022 has a lot of anticipation as it's hoped it's going to generate closer racing and shake up the running order after the turbo-hybrid era and Mercedes' dominance of it.

Certainly, everyone wants to see more teams up near the front - it's why Red Bull's charge this season has been so refreshing - and hopefully 2022 can provide plenty more of that, though Mercedes are obviously going to want to try and remain one of the teams to beat.

Excitingly, they've dropped some teaser images on their social media of how the new model is going to look for next season and for the years to come, and you can just about make out the outline with some pretty dramatic changes of note, particularly around the rear-wing section:

More will be revealed on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the British Grand Prix this weekend.

