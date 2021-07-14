Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Roadmap Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update is arriving shortly and the roadmap for this latest update has been officially revealed.

The Reloaded update will bring a host of new content and changes which will bring a fresh feel to the battle royale game.

Not only will we see some positive nerf changes, but there will surely be some buffs to some of the weapons as well.

Since Cold War has taken control of Warzone, we have seen some huge differences from Modern Warfare, and hopefully this looks to continue.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Roadmap Has Been Confirmed

For eager Call of Duty fans, the roadmap will show fans exactly what new content is coming to the game and this normally receives a lot of excitement.

Not only will Warzone be updated but also the multiplayer in Cold War, and due to this the update size for Season 4 Reloaded will be quite big.

The roadmaps are normally released a few days before the update comes out, and this means that we only have a very short period of time to wait until it comes out.

This roadmap has revealed that there are three additions coming to Warzone Season 4. Here is what they are:

There will be a new Warzone mode called Payload

There is a new Blueprint called Blitz

A killstreak is being added, but it is one we have seen in Verdansk before- the Sentry Gun

We also know that there is a new Operator coming to the game, named Weaver and this Operator will be involved in a bundle that you can buy on the store.

Gamers will also be pleased to find out that two new weapons are arriving, and if this update follows those of past updates, then these weapons are very sure to be good when the update drops. The weapons are:

OTS 9

Mace

This emphasises that a lot of new content is coming to Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, so make sure you drop into Verdansk as soon as the update comes out.

