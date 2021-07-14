Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Update Sizes Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is on its way and the update sizes have been officially confirmed by Call of Duty.

The Reloaded update was a huge success in season 3 with the game having an 80’s Action Movie Heroes Event, which saw famous movie stars Rambo and John McClane become available as Operators on the game.

Season 4 has also been thoroughly enjoyed, but the fresh content that the Reloaded update is bringing will make the game a lot of fun.

Call of Duty fans do not have long to wait at all, as the Season 4 Reloaded update is coming to the game this week.

Update Sizes Confirmed For Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

It is very important for players to find out the update sizes as they need to know exactly how much space they need to download the update.

The update sizes vary depending on what device/console you are playing the game on. Luckily, the update sizes for Warzone Season 4 Reloaded are not too big.

Here is a list of all of the update sizes for each platform:

PS5: 8.9 GB

PS4: 8.9 GB

Xbox Series X | S: 9.2 GB

Xbox One: 9.2 GB

PC: 9.2 GB / 10.4 GB

With all apart from one being below 10 GB, the Reloaded update will no doubt be easy to download for a lot of the Call of Duty community.

Along with this update, we will see the sentry gun return. This news has been a bit hit and miss with players, as it was available in Warzone before and was barely used due to it being a killstreak you had to place and use.

Hopefully this new update provides players with the fresh content they have been looking for in recent weeks.

