West Brom transfer news: Fresh update emerges concerning key Baggies man's future

West Bromwich Albion will be determined to seal an immediate return to the Premier League next year by securing promotion from the Championship.

Tasked with achieving this particular goal, Baggies manager Valerien Ismael has already decided to put his own stamp on the club's squad by securing the services of two players.

After swooping for Alex Mowatt earlier this month, the Frenchman signed Matt Clarke from Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.

As confirmed by the club's official website, the defender is set to line up for the Baggies in the Championship next season after the Seagulls sanctioned a temporary exit.

Whilst Ismael does have a squad of players at his disposal who could potentially set to the second-tier alight later this year, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides to draft in some more fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window.

However, it could be argued that the scale of West Brom's success in the second-tier may depend on whether they are able to keep one of their key players at The Hawthorns.

A recent report from The Telegraph suggested that Crystal Palace and Newcastle United were both weighing up moves for Kyle Bartley who is believed to be valued at £3m by the Baggies.

One of the only shining lights in what otherwise was a season to forget for West Brom in the Premier League, the defender illustrated that he is capable of competing at this particular level by making 30 appearances for the club.

In a fresh update concerning Bartley, the Baggies' transfer stance has now been outlined.

According to the Birmingham Mail, West Brom are not looking to sell the 30-year-old this summer despite the interest shown by Palace and Newcastle.

It is understood that Bartley is happy with his current situation at the club and is not actively seeking a departure.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably an encouraging update for West Brom supporters as it is now clear that their side will be doing everything they can to fend off interest from elsewhere for Bartley.

Whilst the defender was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation to the Championship earlier this year, he did average the fourth-highest average WhoScored match rating (6.77) in the top-flight.

Bartley also ranked in the top-two at The Hawthorns in terms of clearances per game (5.3), blocks per match (1.2) and aerial duels won per game (3.6).

Providing that he is able to make a positive start to the upcoming campaign, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the former Leeds United man ends up thriving alongside the likes of Clarke and Semi Ajayi in the heart of West Brom's defence.

