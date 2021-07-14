FIFA 22: Tim Cahill to return as FUT Icon

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will be welcoming back former Everton star Tim Cahill as an Icon in its Ultimate Team (FUT) series.

EA recently released their world reveal of the latest edition to their virtual football franchise, which is one of the highest-grossing games currently on the market today, thanks to FUT and its in-game purchase options.

Players can create their own squads featuring players and leagues from around the world, with teams functioning better with higher chemistry.

Cahill has been a regular in the FUT game mode, even after he retired from active participation in March 2019, he was then given his own Icon card for FIFA 20 and 21.

As a result, the 41-year-old will be rewarded with yet another special recognition for his career and achievements in the latest game.

Read more: FIFA 22: Release Date, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know

Tim Cahill FIFA 22 Icon

Speaking to Red Bull Australia, the former Socceroo legend opened up on how the opportunity came about becoming a white card on FIFA 22.

"It's been an amazing journey with EA Sports," he said. A big part of my career -- seven years plus, maybe longer -- doing the covers when I was in the Premier League, New York Red Bulls, across, I think, even in China when I was there.

"But I retired two, three years ago, and took a little bit of time to chill out. Educationally, I started my studies on and off the park, and yeah, had the call from EA Sports. I think once the actual retirement stage started to set in... you know, you don't realise that what you've done in your career, the impact that you've made on the world stage with all the international competitions and the continents that I've played in, and when we started to speak about the Hero Card and doing this activation and stuff like that, I was really humbled because you then realise what an impact that you actually made to the game."

Cahill added that he was really proud to be involved and was thankful for being selected for such an honour.

FIFA 22 is due to be released on 1st October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News