Sunderland transfer rumours: Black Cats lining up move for 17-year-old prospect

Having recently resolved the futures of Luke O'Nien and Aiden McGeady, Sunderland stepped up their preparations for the 2021/22 campaign by securing the services of Alex Pritchard earlier this month.

After being released by Huddersfield Town following the culmination of the previous campaign, the midfielder decided to sign a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Whilst the midfielder struggled for consistency during his time with the Terriers, he will be determined to make a positive impression in a lower division for Sunderland next season.

When you consider that the Black Cats are no longer able to call upon the services of Dion Sanderson, it is hardly a surprise that manager Lee Johnson is seemingly on the lookout for a new defender this summer.

If recent reports are anything to go by, the 40-year-old could be about to secure the services of one of Manchester City's starlets.

According to Roker Report, Sunderland have entered talks with the Premier League champions over a temporary move for Callum Doyle.

It is understood that the 17-year-old could join the Black Cats on a two-year loan deal as City look to further his development by handing him the opportunity to feature regularly in League One.

Yet to make his Premier League debut for Pep Guardiola's side, Doyle was used exclusively by the club at youth level last season.

As well as making 17 appearances for the club's Under-18 outfit in all competitions, the defender helped City win the Premier League 2 Division 1 title by featuring on 12 occasions for their Under-23 side.

Doyle's only taste of senior football to date came in the EFL Trophy last year as he played for the Citizens' youth side in their clashes with Lincoln City and Tranmere Rovers.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it would be naïve to suggest that Doyle is a suitable successor to Sanderson who delivered a host of impressive displays during his loan spell last season, signing him this summer could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Sunderland if the defender is able to quickly adjust to life at the Stadium of Light.

Having never played in the third-tier before, the defender will need to prove to Johnson in training that he is ready to feature at this level as a poor start to life with the Black Cats may hinder his confidence.

By learning from the guidance of the Sunderland boss, Doyle could eventually develop into a classy operator during his stint at the club before eventually returning to the Etihad Stadium in 2023.

Providing that Johnson is able to make some more additions to his squad in the coming weeks, he could potentially lead the Black Cats to a positive start to the upcoming campaign.

