Birmingham City transfer news: Blues remain in hunt to seal deal for 21-year-old ace

After delivering a number of impressive performances during the closing stages of the previous campaign, Birmingham City will be hoping to push on under the guidance of Lee Bowyer later this year.

The Blues manager has already put his own stamp on the club's squad by securing the services of five new players as he looks to assemble a team which is capable of achieving a relative amount of success at this level.

Tahith Chong became Birmingham's latest addition last week as he joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.

Having yet to feature at this level, it will be intriguing to see whether the winger is able to force his way into the club's starting eleven for their opening weekend clash with Sheffield United next month.

Whilst Bowyer currently has the likes of Harlee Dean and Marc Roberts at his disposal, he is seemingly still looking into the possibility of swooping for another Premier League player this summer.

A report from the Daily Mail last month suggested that Birmingham were reportedly keeping tabs on Dion Sanderson's situation at Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of a permanent swoop.

Newcastle United and Sunderland have both recently had bids rejected by Wolves who value the defender at £2m.

Sheffield United meanwhile could be about to step up their transfer pursuit of Sanderson this week after missing out on a deal for Matt Clarke.

In a fresh update concerning the Blues, it has been revealed that the club are still in the hunt for the 21-year-old's signature.

According to The Athletic journalist Tim Spiers, Birmingham are interested in signing Sanderson on a loan deal from Wolves.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Birmingham will need to fight off competition from a host of clubs this summer in order to seal a move for Sanderson, it could turn out to be a fantastic bit of business by the club.

An unquestionably talented individual, the six-foot two-inch defender managed to showcase his ability in League One last season during his temporary stint at Sunderland as he made 26 appearances for the club in this division.

As well as averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in the third-tier, Sanderson ranked in the top-five at the club for clearances made per game (2.7) and blocks (0.5 per game).

Although it may take the defender some time to adjust to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has only featured on 10 occasions at this level during his career to date, he could emerge as a key player for Birmingham in the not too distant future by learning from the guidance of Bowyer.

For Wolves' sake, they may find it more beneficial to loan Sanderson out this summer instead of selling him as a successful spell in the second-tier could do wonders for the player's development.

