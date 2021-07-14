Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Florentino Perez has found himself embroiled in controversy this week after Spanish media outlet El Confidencial published a series of audio tapes involving the Real Madrid president.

Leaked tapes revealed that Perez had labelled Raul and Iker Casillas as "two great frauds of Real Madrid" back in 2006.

The conversation arrived six months after his first stint at Los Blancos came to an end, but that story was seemingly only the beginning of a much bigger scandal involving Perez.

Club legends Raul and Casillas are not the only high-profile stars that Perez has sniped down behind the scenes.

More leaked tapes have been released by El Confidencial which include quotes about a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar won four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles during a nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, while he also scooped the Ballon d'Or award four times during the same period.

He is the epitome of a club legend, but it seems that his relationship with Perez was a complicated one.

According to the newly leaked tapes published by El Confidencial (via Daily Mail), Perez labelled Ronaldo as a sick man back in 2012 in an intriguing attack on one of Real's star players.

"He's crazy. This guy is an idiot, a sick man. You think this guy is normal, but he's not normal, otherwise, he wouldn't do all the things he does.

"The last nonsense he did, he saw it all the time. world world.. Why do you think he does that stupid thing?"

But that wasn't all from Perez who also delivered a scathing verdict on Jose Mourinho, who was in charge of the Spanish capital outfit at the time, and super agent Jorge Mendes.

"Mendes does not command anything in him. Just as he does not command anything in Mourinho. Zero patatero. Even for the interviews. Nothing. No f****** case. These are guys with a terrible ego, both spoiled, the coach and him, and they don't see reality, because both of them could earn much more money if they were otherwise.

"These are two abnormal, because we are talking about a lot of money in the field of image rights. Also, with that face that they have, with that defiant way, that everyone dislikes them... If the publicity is the opposite, it is the opposite!".

While Mourinho and Ronaldo have long since flown the nest from Real, these quotes are bound to cause a stir in the media given the reputation of the figures involved.

Perez looks to be in a heap of trouble and this may well be just the beginning of a steam of leaks in the Spanish press.

