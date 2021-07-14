Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021/22 Premier League campaign is edging closer and closer.

Focus turns to club football

Now that Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 are neatly concluded, many football fans are turning their attention to the return of club football and what that might hold over the coming months.

England's top-flight has one of the biggest TV viewerships in all of sport with millions of people ready to turn on their sets in eager anticipation to see who will thrive between August and May.

It really will make for a fascinating campaign with the Premier League having emerged from arguably its craziest ever season with fixtures crammed in because of the global situation.

2021/22 Premier League table

There are countless questions to answer from whether Manchester City will return the title or whether Watford, Norwich City and Brentford can due enough to avoid a Championship return.

These are the sorts of quandaries that pundits and fans alike will ponder over the coming weeks, inevitably making brave attempts to predict exactly how the Premier League table will finish up.

Naturally, that's a bandwagon we'll all-too happily jump on in due course because, well, it's so darn fun, but the technological means of predicting football have gotten there first.

Now, we're all aware that the beautiful game isn't something that can be easily computed and even the most thorough of predictive tools can turn out to be miles wide of the mark.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League table

However, that doesn't make it any less fascinating or intriguing to see how technology that, on paper, should outdo the human mind sees England's most beloved of sports playing out.

And according to the Mirror, the 2021/22 Premier League table has been predicted by a supercomputer from SportingIndex with some fascinating results.

They explain that the technology points towards Manchester City becoming champions of England for the fourth time in the space of five seasons, securing yet more history for Pep Guardiola.

Their neighbours Manchester United are set to drop down to fourth place with Liverpool moving up to the runner-up position, while Chelsea will complete the podium in third.

It's predicted that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will experience improvements upon last season, finishing fifth and sixth respectively in 2021/22, albeit comfortably short of the top four.

Leicester City are tipped to plateau in seventh place, while Everton will occupy eighth, Leeds United will maintain a top-half spot in ninth and West Ham United sustain a place in the top ten.

The supercomputer thinks Aston Villa will hold firm in 11th place with Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton, Newcastle United, Burnley and Norwich behind them.

Crystal Palace, Brentford and Watford are then listed as the unlucky trio to suffer relegation.

There is certainly a lot to unpack from the supercomputer's prediction and so much can change between now and when the first game kicks off, particularly in terms of the summer transfer window.

After all, the only thing predictable about the Premier League is the fact it's, well, not.

