Deathloop: Bethesda reveals free DLC before official launch

The developers of Deathloop have already announced, with some fanfare, with a DLC will be available to download before the game is released.

We recently discovered that Bethesda have been working notoriously hard during the COVID-19 pandemic during E3 2021. having announced they are working on various titles including Redfall and Starfield.

That being said, Deathloop is first in line to be released and involves a fascinating storyline where Colt, one of the assassins, is stuck in a time loop and can escape by eliminating eight key figures. However, Julianna, the other slayer, is trying to stop him at all costs. If Colt dies, the same day will restart on Blackreef Island.

While a Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order which includes free skins, weapons and trinkets, Bethesda have released even more content on their official website ahead of the game's upcoming launch.

Free Deathloop DLC

Here is how you can claim the glaring Colt skin and Strelak Verso weapons:

1. Create a Bethesda account.

2. Join the "Arkane Outsiders" group over on the Arkane Studio's website. If already completed, simply click "Join Now" on your Bethesda account.

3. When Deathloop launches, your free DLCs will be automatically added.

Deathloop will be released on 14th September 2021 exclusively for PlayStation 5 for 12 months, and will likely be made available for Xbox Series X/S and PC at some point in 2022.

