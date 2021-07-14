Leicester transfer news: Rodgers in pole position for £12.7m Premier League experienced ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leicester City lead the race to sign Turkey international Ozan Kabak, according to German football reporter Patrick Berger.

What's the latest Leicester City transfer news?

Taking to Twitter, Berger revealed that Brendan Rodgers' side were in pole position to keep the 21-year-old in England following a short stint on loan at Liverpool during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Recently relegated Schalke are understood to have given the central defender another week off in order to clarify his future.

How much could Kabak cost to sign?

Berger also suggested the German club's asking price was around €15m (roughly £12.7m) which actually represents a drop in his value after his time at Anfield.

Indeed, when Jurgen Klopp signed the player on loan during the dying embers of the January transfer window, there was thought to be an £18m option to buy him on a permanent basis.

How well did Kabak play for Liverpool?

Kabak's Premier League career did get off to a poor start.

Making his debut at the King Power Stadium in February, he was involved in a mix-up with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, allowing Harvey Barnes to race through and score in what was eventually a 3-1 win for Leicester.

Still, he did recover somewhat, even if he didn't exactly set the world alight.

Winning 2.9 aerial duels on average per game (via WhoScored), that figure was only bettered by Nathaniel Phillips in terms of players to have featured more often than him, while his 2.5 tackles and 1.3 interceptions over the same period saw him rank within Liverpool's top five players.

Which other defenders have Leicester been linked with?

Yesterday, Football Insider claimed the club were keen on a move for Club America's Uruguay U23 international Sebastian Caceres, who is reportedly valued at £20m.

Having conceded 50 times in the Premier League last season (the second-worst record in the top-half of the table), Rodgers does appear keen to strengthen his defence, particularly following the retirement of Wes Morgan.

What has been said about Ozan Kabak?

Writing upon his move to Liverpool, Tom Worville - football analytics writer for The Athletic - spoke of the player's strengths.

"Still can’t get my head around how Liverpool have pulled this Kabak deal out of the bag," he wrote on Twitter.

"Max loan fee of £1.5 million for one of Europe’s best U21 defenders, and an option at the end for just £18 million.

"Minimal downside, maximum upside. Woof."

