The fallout of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier has heated up with many celebrities and legends of sport taking to Twitter to have their say on the UFC 264 main event.

Sure, the result wasn’t as everyone as expected and wanted, but that hasn't stopped WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle making fun of the Irishman for breaking his leg in the first round. We're sure it's done in a lighthearted manner, but it's gone viral nonetheless and it seems the majority of people are enjoying the banter from the American.

The former wrestler took to his official Twitter account to react to McGregor's injury and it's a post that has since been liked over 20,000 times!

Us wrestling fans all know the story of Angle and the fact he won a gold medal with a broken freakin’ neck, so it was no surprise he was going to say something about McGregor's break and the decision to stop the fight.

The Hall of Famer tweeted: “So.... @TheNotoriousMMA broke his freakin' ankle this past weekend. Big deal.

“I break my ankle all of the time. I broke my ankle this morning and I'm jumping around right now!!

“I even won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck too.”

Wrestling fans are yet to see Angle return since his retirement match with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. There are still no rumours yet to when he may return to WWE or Impact Wrestling.

There’s not even any mention from AEW for a debut for the 52-year-old, but that is something that may cause controversy in the wrestling community.

Let’s not forget that there have been many rumours circulating that McGregor may step into the squared circle, but nothing has been agreed just yet. However, this may be a perfect opportunity for the Irishman to get a step closer to WWE.

If the Notorious joins WWE, many fans of the WWE Universe would love to see him take on ‘The Prince’ Finn Balor in an all-Irish bout, but I’m sure we would love to see McGregor vs former UFC and WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar.

