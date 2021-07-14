Man United transfer news: Romano drops Pogba update with major club "really interested"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that PSG are "really interested" in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

What's Paul Pogba's current contract situation at United?

The 28-year-old rejoined United in 2016, after initially leaving the club in 2012 to spend four years at Juventus.

He has recently entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, meaning that as things stand, he will be a free agent in 2022.

What did Romano say about Pogba's future?

With time ticking down on Pogba's current deal at United, Romano has revealed that PSG are keen on bringing the 6 foot 3 star back to his homeland.

However, he has acknowledged that the 13-time Premier League champions have not given up hope of getting Pogba to commit his long-term future to United, as the club still want him to sign a new contract.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: “What I’m told is that it’s not over yet about talks over a new contract for Paul Pogba with Manchester United. So, Manchester United want to try to keep Paul Pogba, offering him a new contract. We will see in the next days what happens.

“We have a lot of rumours about Paris Saint-Germain because they are really interested in Paul Pogba. But, I am told we are not at the advanced stages yet, so if Paris Saint-Germain will go also for Pogba after Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Donnarumma and more, it will be not in some days, it will take some time because at the moment the situation is still open with Manchester United, and Manchester United hope to keep Pogba. So, let’s see what Paris Saint-Germain will do in the coming weeks.”

How did Pogba fare at Euro 2020?

Pogba offered a timely reminder of his ability at Euro 2020, despite France being dumped out of the competition at the last 16 stage.

In his four matches, he scored a goal, provided an assist and produced eight key passes, as he tried to drag the under-performing world champions through to the latter rounds of the tournament.

According to WhoScored, he was the best performing central midfielder at Euro 2020, as he received an average game rating of 7.64 to show that he is still one of the finest players in Europe when at his brilliant best.

Is there any indication of what Pogba will decide?

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently reported that United are close to handing Pogba a new deal, which will see him earn around €22m-per-year (£18.7m).

This appears to be positive news for those United fans who want Pogba to stay at the club for years to come.

Yet Romano alluded to how PSG's move for Pogba could take some time given how busy they have recently been in the transfer market, so there may still be some twists and turns to come in this ongoing saga as the new season approaches.

