Tottenham transfer news: Renato Sanches a 'realistic target' this summer

Renato Sanches is a realistic target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The Portugal international has seemingly rediscovered the kind of form that made him a £27.5m signing for German giants Bayern Munich in 2016 after a hugely successful season with French side Lille, as well as a solid campaign at Euro 2020.

Indeed, despite helping his side win Ligue 1 ahead of Paris Saint-Germain over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, the 23-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool as well as Spurs.

Certainly, he's come a long way since flopping at Swansea City during his brief stint in the Premier League.

What did O'Rourke say about Sanches and Tottenham?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Football Terrace's Done Deal Show, O'Rourke revealed all.

"It's a realistic target," he says from the 39:15 mark onwards.

"It probably depends on a lot of things for Tottenham,

"I've been told there's not a lot of money at Tottenham this summer. They're going to have to generate a lot of their own funds.

"Whether that is the question of cashing in on Harry Kane or maybe selling some other players, the likes of Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, maybe Harry Winks.

"I could see Renato Sanches being a target. He's a young player, he had a good Euros, he's at Lille.

"We all know Lille are a selling club, they'll probably take any good offers that they might get for their best players."

Hear what Pete O'Rourke had to say in full on the latest episode of The Football Terrace...

How much could Sanches cost this summer?

Last month, 90 Min claimed Lille were looking to make a profit on the €25m (roughly £21.9m) they are thought to have paid Bayern for the midfielder in the summer of 2019.

Previously, there has been talk of an €80m (around £68.1m) price tag, although the fact Sanches has just under two years left on his contract - as well as the financial problems in Ligue 1 - surely makes it unlikely Lille would be able to command such a gargantuan fee.

Earlier this month, The Athletic relayed a quote from a Premier League executive in the game claiming French clubs would need to sell this summer as a result of the collapse of their TV deal.

“All our information is that some clubs are desperate to sell," they said.

"Lille, even though they won league, are said to be skint.”

How well did Sanches play at Euro 2020?

Coming off the back of a domestic campaign that saw him lift the league title, Sanches performed well at this summer's showpiece event.

As per WhoScored data, he averaged the second-highest passing accuracy of any Portuguese player to have featured in all four of their games (91.6%) while recording the most passes per game of any of his midfield teammates (47.6).

Although much of the attention was paid to his country's attacking talents, Sanches looked a calm presence orchestrating things from deep.

What has been said about Sanches' return to form?

Writing in The Guardian following Portugal's thrilling draw with France during the group stages, European football expert Andy Brassell waxed lyrical about Sanches' ability to dictate play.

"Sanches dominated, making an instant impact and propelling his team forward in the early minutes," he wrote.

"How the Lille midfielder deserved this opportunity to take centre stage. Magnificent in Portugal’s run to glory in 2016, his stratospheric rise was checked by the harsh realities of life at Bayern Munich, and a loan to Swansea was never likely to revive him. What sort of place is the Premier League to piece together shattered confidence?

"Few exclusive watchers of English football would have bet on Sanches rather than Bruno Fernandes being the man to underscore Portugal’s chances this summer, but he is giving them new vigour.

"He has worked diligently and not without difficulty to edge back towards his former glory and here he was at 23, pulling the strings on a familiar elite stage."

