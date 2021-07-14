Halo Infinite Will Finally Implement Game Changing Feature For Multiplayer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Halo Infinite is on its way and there is a huge revelation as it has been confirmed the game will finally implement a game changing feature for multiplayer.

Many are very excited for the highly anticipated game, which will be the eighth main installment of the popular franchise.

There have been a lot of multiplayer details revealed, including the name of the first season of the game.

Halo Infinite promises to live up to expectations and the latest feature confirmed makes the excitement for the game even bigger.

Developers Have Confirmed That New Feature Will Be Coming To Halo Infinite

Developers 343 Industries have been very open and communicative when it comes to talking to gamers about the new game.

This recent news about multiplayer in Halo Infinite has come via a blog that the developers seem to update.

This blog was written by lead multiplayer designer Andrew Witts, and he told fans that there will be a ‘Mark System’ coming to Halo Infinite.

Speaking about what exactly this will entail, Witts said: “[The Mark System] Is a feature where players can mark a spot in the world that lets their teammates know vital information, like an enemy position or weapon location.”

This is a great feature to be added, and it is good to see that Halo will be using it following the success of the Mark System in other huge multiplayer games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends.

With so much news coming out around the game lately, many will be hoping the game is released sooner rather than later, and players will be happy to hear that they are still pushing for a 2021 release.

Hopefully the Mark System works as well as it does in other games, and if used well, it will give players a great advantage over opponents.

