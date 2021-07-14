W Series: David Coulthard predicts surprise result at F1 British Grand Prix weekend

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The W Series action continues on Saturday as the drivers prepare for lights out at the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.

To race on such an iconic circuit will be a pinnacle moment for all the women involved, but it will be that little bit sweeter for the six British drivers looking to make history on home soil.

Reigning champion and current season leader Jamie Chadwick will be joined by compatriots Alice Powell, Sarah Moore, Abbie Eaton, Jessica Hawkins and rookie Abbi Pulling on the grid this weekend.

Saturday will be the first time the W Series will feature at Silverstone. The 2021 season aligns with the Formula 1 calendar and all races will be part of the F1 undercard. Ahead of the weekend's action, W Series Advisory Board Chairman and 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard discussed the partnership between Formula 1 and the top flight of women's racing.

Giving women the chance

Coulthard admitted straight up that being on the undercard to Formula 1 was “always the goal” for the W Series.

"The strategy for the W Series is ultimately about giving women in motorsport an opportunity to compete at the same level as men.

"There’s some very simple statistics that tell us that historically, women are better drivers than men in terms of on-road driving – less insurance claims – but clearly motorsport has been dominated by men for many, many years."

Indeed, it's been more than 40 years since a woman took her place on the Formula 1 grid. Desiré Wilson was the last female driver to win an F1 race – her 1980 victory was a huge milestone for the sport, but equally marked the end of the mixed-driver era on the big stage.

For Coulthard, providing women with a platform to showcase their abilities is something close to his heart.

"I had a younger sister, who was naturally talented, probably more naturally talented than me. But she never got the opportunity because I was six years older, I got the call up from Jackie Stewart and the weight of the family and excitement went behind me and I've always regretted that.

"There's a lot of debate about whether we'll ever see a woman competing in Formula One. And of course that's the ultimate goal, but for me, my bigger goal is about creating a professional platform [for women] like Jamie Chadwick, who’s won W Series, won a sizable fund, and is doing other things with Williams and other forms of motorsport like Extreme E.

"She is a professional racing driver who's earning a professional salary for doing her job – and that's only fair and reasonable. It should not be something that's only for rich kids or rich boys."

Silverstone predictions

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Chadwick leads the standings thanks to her win at the Red Bull Ring in Austria last time round. However, the competition this season is fierce and some surprise results from the opening two races have blown the tournament wide open.

Coulthard discussed the “unique” engineering approach of W Series and how the uniform machinery prevents the championship from being run by “one or two teams that dominate.”

The 2001 F1 runner-up outlined how the W Series setup is “about the driver talent rather than someone having an engineering advantage.”

Indeed, in the first two rounds of the series, not one driver has appeared on the podium twice. Week one saw Alice Powell take the victory, with Sarah Moore and Fabienne Wohlwend making up the top three.

The second round in Austria crowned Chadwick the race winner, who finished ahead of Irina Sidorkova and Emma Kimiläinen.

Coulthard made some predictions ahead of the Silverstone race and discussed Abbi Pulling's chances of coming away with a result. The 18-year-old was called up to the main roster last week and will make her full W Series debut on home soil.

"I think we've already established in the first two races who are up to speed and on form," Coulthard said. "But in the case of Abby, she's not done the first two races, this is a huge opportunity. This is a situation where she knows how to drive and she knows the circuit.

"She may not have done the first two races, but that doesn't matter. You know, if you're focused and hungry and talented, and the racing gods are on your side... This can be a huge weekend for her."

The third round of the 2021 W Series season at Silverstone is live on Channel 4 this Saturday from 13:05 BST.

