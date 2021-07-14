Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England fans have turned their attention to the 2022 World Cup after the events of the weekend.

England's Euro 2020 heartbreak

There was quiet optimism up and down the country that the Three Lions would be crowned European champions when they made it all the way to the final of Euro 2020.

However, football never quite made it home with England going all the way to a penalty shootout having drawn 1-1 with Italy courtesy of goals from Luke Shaw and Leonardo Bonucci.

Sadly for Gareth Southgate, England's woes from 12 yards continued with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all coming up short to put the Henri Delaunay Trophy in Italian hands.

On to Qatar 2022

Nevertheless, there were so many positives for England to take from the tournament and none more so than the fact it marked their first major international final since the 1966 World Cup.

As such, the Three Lions must be keeping their fingers crossed that they can replicate the exploits of France by bouncing back from defeat in a Euros final by winning the proceeding World Cup.

No doubt many skeptics will roll their eyes at that prospect, but make no mistake that England have one of the most exciting, young squads on the planet that could well come good in Qatar.

But who will England's main rivals be? Well, on the back of Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021, it only made sense to suss out the favourites for World Cup glory as it slowly edges closer.

Favourites for 2022 World Cup

To do so, we're turning to the bookmakers and more specifically SkyBet in order to get an overview of where England factor into the race to become champions of the world one year ahead of time.

And the answer might surprise you because only two nations are ranked above England when it comes to the likelihood of World Cup glory, so be sure to check out the top 15 contenders below:

15. Chile - 66/1

=13. Denmark - 50/1

=13. Croatia - 50/1

=11. Uruguay - 40/1

=11. Colombia - 40/1

10. Netherlands - 16/1

=8. Portugal - 12/1

=8. Argentina - 12/1

7. Belgium - 11/1

=5. Italy - 10/1

=5. Germany - 10/1

4. Spain - 8/1

3. England - 7/1

2. France - 6/1

1. Brazil - 11/2

Strong standing for England

It's coming home, it's com-- ok, ok, so England fans shouldn't get too excited, too soon and it's arguably a little surprising that not many bookies have posted the Three Lions as favourites.

Not because England are somehow monumental favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar, of course, but rather it might make for a tempting flutter on the back of such an impressive European display.

However, betting politics aside for a second and England really do find themselves amongst some esteemed company, placing above top sides like Belgium, Argentina, Portugal and Germany.

But perhaps the most surprising arrangement is that England are actually considered more likely to win the World Cup than Italy are to do the double.

A lot can change in the 18 months or so that are still to come, but make no mistake that England are in the mix to cause an upset and we're already excited to see what the next World Cup has in store.

