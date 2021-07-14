Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chaos, violence, racism and hooliganism - not the words any true England fan would want their first major final since 1966 to be remembered by.

Unfortunately, thanks to a small, but rather loud minority of raucous delinquents, that is exactly what it will be remembered for.

The behaviour of certain sects of fans in the build-up to the Euro 2020 final was simply beyond the pale.

The beautiful city of London was left to look like a post-apocalyptic mess in some parts, England stars who had brought so much joy in the weeks prior were racially abused and fans alarmingly bashed their way through security cordons to break into Wembley Stadium.

It all made for frightfully alarming viewing and could whack a massive dent in any hope England may have of hosting the 2030 World Cup.

Details continue to emerge surrounding the cacophony of chaos that engulfed the world-famous stadium on Sunday evening, with reports of sexual assault, knives and mass bribes being batted about all over social media.

Now, footage has emerged of a TikTok and YouTube personality who, amongst the tempestuous crowd anarchy, actually managed to film himself sneaking into Wembley to watch the game.

While the majority of footage we have seen has shown fans resorting to full on rugby tactics to maul their way through, J2hundred made it in with disconcerting ease.

Initially, the YouTuber claims that he was simply visiting London to watch the game and be part of the vibe in the capital city, however, it doesn't take long for him to decide that he would rather sneak into the stadium.

After attempting to bribe a steward (who thankfully was having none of it) the social media personality sought out other means of gaining access.

He then found a gap in the fencing, forced his way through and simply strolled in. More searching was required before he and a group of other invaders found a 'gap' in a 'secret' door. With a little bit of elbow grease and some good old fashion vandalism, they were scot free inside the main colosseum.

All that was left to do was casually jog up the stairs and take a seat (on the stairs) in the stadium.

It just beggars belief that throughout the video the narrative being portrayed is that the YouTube personality was achieving something special.

While questions have to be answered as to why he was ever able to get so far, the fact that he has filmed himself doing it, while damaging property in the process, is beyond comprehension.

Unsurprisingly, the comments were littered with people condemning him for his actions and for the way he so proudly made himself out to be some sort of hero of the people.

Maybe do something crazy like buying a ticket next time, mate.

