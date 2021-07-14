Tokyo Olympics Schedule 2021: UK Time, Events, Dates And More

Tokyo 2020 Olympics stairs at the stadium

Tokyo Olympics is finally here and we have a day-to-day schedule of all of the events for you to watch. 

After the pandemic hit last year, Tokyo 2020 was postponed until the summer of 2021 and, after all the build up, we are ready for an exciting few weeks of sporting action.

An array of events will take place for this year's Olympics and we have created an easy-to-follow schedule for all of the action. 

If you want to keep up to date with the results and latest news from Tokyo Olympics, make sure to follow our hub page which will provide you with all of the content you need. 

Plentiful fans across the world will be tuning in to watch their favourite events and many will be wondering how to tune in to the action from the comfort of their own home. 

Team GB pose ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Make sure to check out all of the information down below, which answers all your questions around schedules and TV times:

When is Tokyo Olympics 2021?

The Tokyo Olympics will start on Friday, July 23 2021 and conclude on Sunday, August 8 2021. Following this, the Paralympics will begin on Tuesday, August 24 2021 and ends on Sunday, September 5 2021.

How Can I Watch Tokyo Olympics 2021 In The UK?

As is the case with every Olympics, you can get coverage of all of the action via broadcasters BBC.

Throughout the event, you can press the BBC Red Button to choose which sporting coverage to watch. You can also access via the BBC Sport Website and BBC iPlayer.

If you have Eurosport, you can watch the opening ceremony on that channel.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule 

Here is an easy-to-follow schedule for all of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics events happening in 2021: 

SportDateVenue
Opening CeremonyJuly 23, 2021Tokyo Stadium
ArcheryJuly 23-31, 2021Yumenoshima Park Archery Field
Artistic GymnasticsJuly 24 - August 3, 2021Arlake Gymnastics Centre
Artistic SwimmingAugust 2-7, 2021Tokyo Aquatics Centre
AthleticsJuly 30 - August 8, 2021Tokyo Stadium & Sapporo Odori Park
BadmintonJuly 24 - August 2, 2021Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Baseball/SoftballJuly 21 - August 7, 2021Fukushima & Yokohama
BasketballJuly 25 - August 8, 2021Aomi Urban Sports Park & Saitama Super Arena
Beach VolleyballJuly 24 - August 7, 2021Shiokaze Park
BoxingJuly 24 - August 8, 2021Kokugikan Arena
Canoe SlalomJuly 25-30, 2021Kasai Caneo Slalom Centre
Canoe SprintAugust 2-7, 2021Sea Forest Waterway 
Cycling BMXJuly 29 - August 1, 2021Arlake Urban Sports Park
Cycling RoadJuly 24-28, 2021Musashinonomori Park & Fuji International Speedway
Cycling TrackAugust 2-8, 2021Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
DivingJuly 25 - August 7, 2021Tokyo Aquatics Centre
EquestrianJuly 24 - August 7, 2021Equestrian Park & Sea Forest Cross-Country Course
FencingJuly 24 - August 1, 2021Makuhari Messe Hall
FootballJuly 21 - August 7, 2021Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium & International Stadium Yokohama
GolfJuly 29 - August 7, 2021Kasumigaseki Country Club
HandballJuly 24 - August 8, 2021Yoyogi National Stadium
HockeyJuly 24 - August 6, 2021Oi Hockey Stadium
JudoJuly 24-31, 2021Nippon Budokan
KarateAugust 5-7, 2021Nippon Budokan
Marathon SwimmingAugust 4-5, 2021Odaiba Marine Park
Modern PentathlonAugust 5-7, 2021Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Tokyo Stadium
Rhythmic GymnasticsAugust 6-8, 2021Arlake Gymnastics Centre
RowingJuly 23-30, 2021Sea Forest Waterway
Rugby SevensJuly 26-31, 2021Tokyo Stadium
SailingJuly 25 - August 4, 2021Enoshima Yacht Harbour
ShootingJuly 24 - August 2, 2021Asaka Shooting Range
SkateboardingJuly 24 - August 5, 2021Arlake Urban Sports Park
Sport ClimbingAugust 3-6, 2021Aomi Urban Sports Park
SurfingJuly 25 - August 1, 2021Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba
SwimmingJuly 24 - August 1, 2021Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Table TennisJuly 24 - August 6, 2021Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
TaekwondoJuly 24-27, 2021Makuhari Messe Hall
TennisJuly 24 - August 1, 2021Arlake Tennis Park
Trampoline GymnasticsJuly 30-31, 2021Arlake Gymnastics Centre
TriathlonJuly 26-31, 2021Odaiba Marine Park
VolleyballJuly 24 - August 8, 2021Arlake Arena
Water PoloJuly 24 - August 8, 2021Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
WeightlifitngJuly 24 - August 4, 2021Tokyo International Forum
WrestlingAugust 1-7, 2021Makuhari Messe Hall
Closing CeremonyAugust 8, 2021Tokyo Olympic Stadium

So, which event are you most looking forward to watching over the next few weeks? 

You can keep up to date with all of the latest Tokyo Olympics news and results right here at GiveMeSport.

