Tokyo Olympics Schedule 2021: UK Time, Events, Dates And More
Tokyo Olympics is finally here and we have a day-to-day schedule of all of the events for you to watch.
After the pandemic hit last year, Tokyo 2020 was postponed until the summer of 2021 and, after all the build up, we are ready for an exciting few weeks of sporting action.
An array of events will take place for this year's Olympics and we have created an easy-to-follow schedule for all of the action.
If you want to keep up to date with the results and latest news from Tokyo Olympics, make sure to follow our hub page which will provide you with all of the content you need.
Plentiful fans across the world will be tuning in to watch their favourite events and many will be wondering how to tune in to the action from the comfort of their own home.
Make sure to check out all of the information down below, which answers all your questions around schedules and TV times:
When is Tokyo Olympics 2021?
The Tokyo Olympics will start on Friday, July 23 2021 and conclude on Sunday, August 8 2021. Following this, the Paralympics will begin on Tuesday, August 24 2021 and ends on Sunday, September 5 2021.
How Can I Watch Tokyo Olympics 2021 In The UK?
As is the case with every Olympics, you can get coverage of all of the action via broadcasters BBC.
Throughout the event, you can press the BBC Red Button to choose which sporting coverage to watch. You can also access via the BBC Sport Website and BBC iPlayer.
If you have Eurosport, you can watch the opening ceremony on that channel.
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule
Here is an easy-to-follow schedule for all of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics events happening in 2021:
|Sport
|Date
|Venue
|Opening Ceremony
|July 23, 2021
|Tokyo Stadium
|Archery
|July 23-31, 2021
|Yumenoshima Park Archery Field
|Artistic Gymnastics
|July 24 - August 3, 2021
|Arlake Gymnastics Centre
|Artistic Swimming
|August 2-7, 2021
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Athletics
|July 30 - August 8, 2021
|Tokyo Stadium & Sapporo Odori Park
|Badminton
|July 24 - August 2, 2021
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
|Baseball/Softball
|July 21 - August 7, 2021
|Fukushima & Yokohama
|Basketball
|July 25 - August 8, 2021
|Aomi Urban Sports Park & Saitama Super Arena
|Beach Volleyball
|July 24 - August 7, 2021
|Shiokaze Park
|Boxing
|July 24 - August 8, 2021
|Kokugikan Arena
|Canoe Slalom
|July 25-30, 2021
|Kasai Caneo Slalom Centre
|Canoe Sprint
|August 2-7, 2021
|Sea Forest Waterway
|Cycling BMX
|July 29 - August 1, 2021
|Arlake Urban Sports Park
|Cycling Road
|July 24-28, 2021
|Musashinonomori Park & Fuji International Speedway
|Cycling Track
|August 2-8, 2021
|Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
|Diving
|July 25 - August 7, 2021
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Equestrian
|July 24 - August 7, 2021
|Equestrian Park & Sea Forest Cross-Country Course
|Fencing
|July 24 - August 1, 2021
|Makuhari Messe Hall
|Football
|July 21 - August 7, 2021
|Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium & International Stadium Yokohama
|Golf
|July 29 - August 7, 2021
|Kasumigaseki Country Club
|Handball
|July 24 - August 8, 2021
|Yoyogi National Stadium
|Hockey
|July 24 - August 6, 2021
|Oi Hockey Stadium
|Judo
|July 24-31, 2021
|Nippon Budokan
|Karate
|August 5-7, 2021
|Nippon Budokan
|Marathon Swimming
|August 4-5, 2021
|Odaiba Marine Park
|Modern Pentathlon
|August 5-7, 2021
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Tokyo Stadium
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|August 6-8, 2021
|Arlake Gymnastics Centre
|Rowing
|July 23-30, 2021
|Sea Forest Waterway
|Rugby Sevens
|July 26-31, 2021
|Tokyo Stadium
|Sailing
|July 25 - August 4, 2021
|Enoshima Yacht Harbour
|Shooting
|July 24 - August 2, 2021
|Asaka Shooting Range
|Skateboarding
|July 24 - August 5, 2021
|Arlake Urban Sports Park
|Sport Climbing
|August 3-6, 2021
|Aomi Urban Sports Park
|Surfing
|July 25 - August 1, 2021
|Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba
|Swimming
|July 24 - August 1, 2021
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Table Tennis
|July 24 - August 6, 2021
|Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
|Taekwondo
|July 24-27, 2021
|Makuhari Messe Hall
|Tennis
|July 24 - August 1, 2021
|Arlake Tennis Park
|Trampoline Gymnastics
|July 30-31, 2021
|Arlake Gymnastics Centre
|Triathlon
|July 26-31, 2021
|Odaiba Marine Park
|Volleyball
|July 24 - August 8, 2021
|Arlake Arena
|Water Polo
|July 24 - August 8, 2021
|Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
|Weightlifitng
|July 24 - August 4, 2021
|Tokyo International Forum
|Wrestling
|August 1-7, 2021
|Makuhari Messe Hall
|Closing Ceremony
|August 8, 2021
|Tokyo Olympic Stadium
So, which event are you most looking forward to watching over the next few weeks?
