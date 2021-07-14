Tokyo Olympics Schedule 2021: UK Time, Events, Dates And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tokyo Olympics is finally here and we have a day-to-day schedule of all of the events for you to watch.

After the pandemic hit last year, Tokyo 2020 was postponed until the summer of 2021 and, after all the build up, we are ready for an exciting few weeks of sporting action.

An array of events will take place for this year's Olympics and we have created an easy-to-follow schedule for all of the action.

Plentiful fans across the world will be tuning in to watch their favourite events and many will be wondering how to tune in to the action from the comfort of their own home.

Make sure to check out all of the information down below, which answers all your questions around schedules and TV times:

When is Tokyo Olympics 2021?

The Tokyo Olympics will start on Friday, July 23 2021 and conclude on Sunday, August 8 2021. Following this, the Paralympics will begin on Tuesday, August 24 2021 and ends on Sunday, September 5 2021.

How Can I Watch Tokyo Olympics 2021 In The UK?

As is the case with every Olympics, you can get coverage of all of the action via broadcasters BBC.

Throughout the event, you can press the BBC Red Button to choose which sporting coverage to watch. You can also access via the BBC Sport Website and BBC iPlayer.

If you have Eurosport, you can watch the opening ceremony on that channel.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Here is an easy-to-follow schedule for all of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics events happening in 2021:

Sport Date Venue Opening Ceremony July 23, 2021 Tokyo Stadium Archery July 23-31, 2021 Yumenoshima Park Archery Field Artistic Gymnastics July 24 - August 3, 2021 Arlake Gymnastics Centre Artistic Swimming August 2-7, 2021 Tokyo Aquatics Centre Athletics July 30 - August 8, 2021 Tokyo Stadium & Sapporo Odori Park Badminton July 24 - August 2, 2021 Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Baseball/Softball July 21 - August 7, 2021 Fukushima & Yokohama Basketball July 25 - August 8, 2021 Aomi Urban Sports Park & Saitama Super Arena Beach Volleyball July 24 - August 7, 2021 Shiokaze Park Boxing July 24 - August 8, 2021 Kokugikan Arena Canoe Slalom July 25-30, 2021 Kasai Caneo Slalom Centre Canoe Sprint August 2-7, 2021 Sea Forest Waterway Cycling BMX July 29 - August 1, 2021 Arlake Urban Sports Park Cycling Road July 24-28, 2021 Musashinonomori Park & Fuji International Speedway Cycling Track August 2-8, 2021 Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka Diving July 25 - August 7, 2021 Tokyo Aquatics Centre Equestrian July 24 - August 7, 2021 Equestrian Park & Sea Forest Cross-Country Course Fencing July 24 - August 1, 2021 Makuhari Messe Hall Football July 21 - August 7, 2021 Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium & International Stadium Yokohama Golf July 29 - August 7, 2021 Kasumigaseki Country Club Handball July 24 - August 8, 2021 Yoyogi National Stadium Hockey July 24 - August 6, 2021 Oi Hockey Stadium Judo July 24-31, 2021 Nippon Budokan Karate August 5-7, 2021 Nippon Budokan Marathon Swimming August 4-5, 2021 Odaiba Marine Park Modern Pentathlon August 5-7, 2021 Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Tokyo Stadium Rhythmic Gymnastics August 6-8, 2021 Arlake Gymnastics Centre Rowing July 23-30, 2021 Sea Forest Waterway Rugby Sevens July 26-31, 2021 Tokyo Stadium Sailing July 25 - August 4, 2021 Enoshima Yacht Harbour Shooting July 24 - August 2, 2021 Asaka Shooting Range Skateboarding July 24 - August 5, 2021 Arlake Urban Sports Park Sport Climbing August 3-6, 2021 Aomi Urban Sports Park Surfing July 25 - August 1, 2021 Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba Swimming July 24 - August 1, 2021 Tokyo Aquatics Centre Table Tennis July 24 - August 6, 2021 Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Taekwondo July 24-27, 2021 Makuhari Messe Hall Tennis July 24 - August 1, 2021 Arlake Tennis Park Trampoline Gymnastics July 30-31, 2021 Arlake Gymnastics Centre Triathlon July 26-31, 2021 Odaiba Marine Park Volleyball July 24 - August 8, 2021 Arlake Arena Water Polo July 24 - August 8, 2021 Tatsumi Water Polo Centre Weightlifitng July 24 - August 4, 2021 Tokyo International Forum Wrestling August 1-7, 2021 Makuhari Messe Hall Closing Ceremony August 8, 2021 Tokyo Olympic Stadium

So, which event are you most looking forward to watching over the next few weeks?

