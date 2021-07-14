Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bob Arum has revealed Tyson Fury initially refused his second COVID-19 jab over concerns any side effects could affect preparations for his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder later this month.

Last week's news that The Gypsy King had tested positive for COVID-19 was a hammer blow to the heavyweight schedule in 2021.

After legal wranglings earlier in the year had prevented a deal for Fury to finally meet Anthony Joshua, the Manchester fighter contracting the virus threw a further spanner in the works for a unification bout to finally be penned.

As tentative plans are being made to reschedule the bout for later this year, it has now been revealed that Fury rejected the chance to have his second COVID jab shortly before he contracted the virus last week.

Currently recuperating, Fury's promoter Arum spoke to Fury on the phone on Monday, and, as he told BoxingScene.com, explained the WBC champion had experienced symptoms and will now have his second coronavirus vaccination as planned, when fully recovered.

Arum also stated why Fury did not have his a follow-up jab when offered, over fears it would lay him low just weeks before stepping into the ring with The Bronze Bomber.

“His spirits were OK,” Arum said. “He had congestion in his chest [Thursday]. But as of [Monday] morning, he seems much better.

“He’s fine with it. [getting a second jab]

"He got vaccinated in Miami. He got the first shot. And then he said he didn’t wanna get the second shot because he didn’t wanna get sick [from the vaccination] so close to the fight. So, he got COVID instead.”

With the July 24 clash now shelved, hopes are that the fight can be rescheduled for October 9 and for it to remain at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

