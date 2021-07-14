Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Antoine Griezmann's time at Barcelona appears to be coming to an end.

The Frenchman signed for the Catalan outfit back in the summer of 2019 for a fee of over £100m and has netted 35 goals in 99 appearances across all competitions.

But after just two years at Camp Nou, Griezmann looks as if he will be returning to Atletico Madrid, the club where he evolved into one of the finest footballers in the world.

Spanish publication COPE report that Barcelona and the current La Liga champions have agreed to a high-profile swap deal, which will see midfielder Saul Niguez sign for Ronald Koeman's side.

The proposed swap deal will play a huge role in reducing Barcelona's enormous wage bill, which is currently far higher than the salary cap imposed by La Liga.

At this moment in time, the Blaugrana are unable to register new signings Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia because of their woeful financial situation.

Getting Griezmann's humungous salary off the books will significantly help Barcelona's cause and help finance Lionel Messi's impending new five-year contract.

They will also be acquiring a talented midfielder in the process as well in the form of Saul.

Man City £100m BID for Kane | Football Terrace

The versatile Spaniard has struggled a fair bit at Atletico over the past two years or so, but there's no denying that he possesses world-class ability and can be a game-changer for Koeman's side.

He is still only 26 years of age as well, which is a sizeable bonus for Barcelona - especially given that Griezmann is now 30.

Everyone's happy, right?

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News