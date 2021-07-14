Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If you had drawn Denmark in your company sweepstakes at the beginning of the European Championships this summer, odds are you were probably a little underwhelmed.

Despite boasting a youthful and exciting side, the Danes weren't terribly fancied to go too far at Euro 2020.

Those suspicions were only compounded after star player Christian Eriksen suffered a terrifying cardiac arrest during an opening game that Denmark would ultimately lose to Finland.

They would have to make do without the midfield maestro for the rest of the tournament, and were already playing catch up in a tricky group.

However, there were already signs that this group of Danish players were a special bunch.

The way they handled themselves during and in the aftermath of the harrowing Eriksen incident was absolutely exemplary and the relationship they shared with their home fans was the envy of many a nation.

Things would get worse before they got better though as they narrowly lost to one of the pre-tournament favourites, Belgium.

From then on in Copenhagen was a party town, with the Danes putting in some electrifying performances.

They put the Russian's to the sword in the final round of group games, smashing four goals in the process of booking their spot in their knockout stages.

Wales were the next lambs led to the Danish slaughter, with Kasper Dolberg wielding the proverbial axe. The young striker would score two superb goals in a 4-0 drubbing of the hapless Welsh.

In the last eight, it was Dolberg once again who would inspire his swashbuckling side to yet another remarkable victory, this time over a dangerous Czech Republic.

By this point in the tournament, there was a swagger in the Danish step unlike anything that had been seen before.

They were playing electrifying football going forward and, at the back, Premier League stalwart Kasper Schmeichel was having the tournament of his life.

Denmark had quickly become the team of the neutral and were genuine contenders to cause one of the biggest upsets in sporting history.

You can imagine just the sort of stratospheric dreaming that would've been happening among fans when Mikkel Damsgaard smoked that missile of a free-kick into the net to give them the lead against England.

Sadly, it would all end in heart-ache for the plucky Danes as Gareth Southgate's side would knock them out in the final four thanks to a controversial late penalty.

In truth, they were the last team that deserved to be knocked out in such a way, but what a ride it had been up to that point.

They went above and beyond to do their nation incredibly proud throughout the championships, and, in the process, won themselves a global army of admirers.

As a youthful side with a burning hunger to upset the odds, we have a sneaky suspicion this won't be the last we see of this Danish side.

