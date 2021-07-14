Gran Turismo 7: Will split-screen be included?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After the unexpected leak regarding Gran Turismo 7, segments of the gaming community are now asking numerous questions about Sony's upcoming release.

The racing sim has set Guinness World Records during its 24-year life and has played a huge part in the success of the Japanese organisation since the late 20th century.

As a result, the game's developers have been persistent in showing off their capabilities by adding expansions and mainline editions to the series, making the Gran Turismo franchise hugely popular across the globe.

One of the reasons for that has been the iconic split-screen mode, which existed way before online multiplayer gameplay became the new norm during the mid-2000s.

That being said, it has been asked whether it will be making a return in Gran Turismo 7, as we saw in the previous game and many before that.

Will Gran Turismo 7 have split-screen?

At this time, there has been no official confirmation stating whether or not Gran Turismo 7 will feature split-screen multiplayer.

The game mode has been a staple in the game's successful history, having been hugely popular when the first game was released for the PS1 back in 1997.

Because of this, it would be a huge surprise to us if Sony decided to leave it out for this decision.

Nevertheless, we will update this section of the article as soon as more information on this subject is available to us. Strap yourself in and stay tuned!

