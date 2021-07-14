Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

YouTube star Logan Paul paid a visit to boxing icon Manny Pacquiao's training camp on Monday.

Paul is in Hollywood to support his brother Jake ahead of his fight against Tyron Woodley on August 29 and took the opportunity to stop and watch Freddie Roach put the legendary Pac-Man through his paces at the Wild Card Boxing Club.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) is currently preparing to fight Errol Spence Jr at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 21.

The 42-year-old Filipino fighter took to Twitter and uploaded a picture of the pair posing for a photo while he also simply couldn't resist the opportunity to take a potshot at his old foe Floyd Mayweather.

He posted on social media: "Honoured to have Logan Paul come to Wild Card Boxing Club today.

"After watching me working out he said he was glad he fought Mayweather instead of me."

Read more: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date, Tickets, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Paul was attending Tuesday's Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley press conference, also hosted by The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live, which is close to where Pacquiao is holding his training camp for his upcoming fight against Spence Jr.

Last month, the YouTube star managed to survive eight rounds against a boxer regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

When asked about the possibility of his brother Jake facing Mayweather, Paul replied via talkSPORT: “I don’t know, maybe, that’d be exciting.

“Let me ask you what you’d rather see – Jake Paul vs Floyd or me vs Floyd again?

“Because, let me tell you something, if I fight Floyd again, I promise I’ll knock him out.

“I’ve got him figured out. I got it.

“At the end of the eighth round he was breathing heavy, I was coming alive.

“No, nothing’s happened, this is all just hypothetical b-------.

“Hey Floyd, thanks for the opportunity, would love to run it back some time if you’re up for it champ?”

1 of 20 Where was Manny Pacquiao born? Manila Kibawe General Santos Quezon City

Speaking after the fight, Mayweather (50-0) admitted he had made a mistake in underestimating Paul, whose only previous boxing match was a loss to fellow YouTuber KSI.

"You got to realize I'm not 21 anymore but it's good to move around with these young guys, test my skills just to have some fun," said Mayweather. "A great young fighter, strong, tough he's better than I thought he was.

"He's a tough competitor, I'm surprised by him tonight. Good guy.

"Tonight was a fun night."

Read more: Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: Date, Venue, Tickets, Live Stream, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News